Death, class violence, the American West: Missoula hosts’ podcast nets history award

To talk about life in the American West, first we need to talk about death.

“The seriousness of death often indicates some broader serious things that are going on,” said Leif Fredrickson, co-host of the podcast "Death in the West."

Death in the West is a historical true-crime podcast hosted by four nonfiction aficionados who grew up in Missoula: Chad Dundas, Zach Dundas, Erika Fredrickson and Leif Erickson. The first 10-episode season explores the 1917 murder of Frank Little, an leader for Industrial Workers of the World who was trying to organize mining workers in Butte at the time he was killed. That season just won an Award of Excellence from the American Association of State and Local History for its Leadership in History Awards.

The first season explores all the major players in Little’s death: the police, Copper Kings, private agents and more, taking a deep dive into a significant event in Montana labor history that Montanans still talk about today. Little’s grave still stands in Butte, with his grave marker reading "Slain by capitalist interests for organizing and inspiring his fellow men." Though many theories surrounding his murder exist, it is considered officially unsolved.

“There’s no real smoking gun,” Fredrickson said.

Leif Fredrickson and his sister and co-host Erika Fredrickson grew up in Missoula and have ties to Butte. As kids, one sometimes hears stories about Frank Little, Leif Fredrickson said.

“We were also fascinated by the history of Butte in general,” he said. “In some ways, Butte, along with Frank Little, is the main character of our first season.”

Butte’s rich history opened doors to explore themes currently relevant to Montanans, some more than ever before: class conflict, urbanization, industrialization, mining, European settlement, etc.

“There was class violence all over, but particularly in the American West,” Fredrickson said.

The American West has been mythologized, he said, and "Death in the West" attempts to “puncture” some of those myths, he said. In the telling of the history of the West, social solidarity and movements for socialism aren’t often told, but there have been huge pushes toward those movements, especially around the time of Little’s death, he said.

Now in its second season, "Death in the West" is currently examining the case of D.B. Cooper, a man who hijacked a Northwest Orient flight from Seattle to Portland in 1971, demanding a $200,000 ransom from the airline before jumping.

“We wanted to do something very different from what we had done in the first time period,” Fredrickson said. “So we chose something much later in the 20th century.”

Putting together a scripted podcast is a huge undertaking. All four co-hosts have other jobs, and the podcast is completely DIY.

“It’s just a labor of love,” Fredrickson said. “So that always makes it rewarding, to get some recognition for it.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0