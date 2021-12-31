Death Notices Friday December 31st 2021

Ozalena W. Miller

MISSOULA – Ozalena W. Miller, 87, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at her residence, Village Health Care in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.

Elizabeth Anne Hoell

MISSOULA – Elizabeth Anne Hoell, 87, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday December 28, 2021 At her residence in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.

Steve Gerard Kokot

MISSOULA – Steve Gerard Kokot, 45, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.

David Newbigging

MISSOULA – David Newbigging, 95, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

