Death Notices Friday December 31st 2021

Ozalena W. Miller
MISSOULA – Ozalena W. Miller, 87, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at her residence, Village Health Care in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.
Elizabeth Anne Hoell
MISSOULA – Elizabeth Anne Hoell, 87, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday December 28, 2021 At her residence in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory. Gardencityfh.com.
Steve Gerard Kokot
MISSOULA – Steve Gerard Kokot, 45, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.
David Newbigging
MISSOULA – David Newbigging, 95, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.