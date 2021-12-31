 Skip to main content
Death Notices Friday December 31st 2021

Ozalena W. Miller

MISSOULA – Ozalena W. Miller, 87, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at her residence, Village Health Care in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.

Elizabeth Anne Hoell

MISSOULA –  Elizabeth Anne Hoell, 87, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday December 28, 2021 At her residence in Missoula. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.  Gardencityfh.com.

Steve Gerard Kokot

MISSOULA – Steve Gerard Kokot, 45, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.

David Newbigging

MISSOULA – David Newbigging, 95, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

