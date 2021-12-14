Death Notices tuesday December 14th 2021

Leslee Jo (Hendrickson) Hastings

The family of Leslee Jo (Hendrickson) Hastings announces with great sorrow her passing on December 10, 2021 in Spokane Valley WA. She was born February 9,1964. Cremation is arranged through Neptune Society. A public memorial service is planned for spring of 2022.

Irene K Nelson

Missoula- Irene K Nelson, 83, of Missoula passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at her home in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com

Daniel DeBruin

Daniel DeBruin, 67, of Las Vegas, formerly Missoula, passed away December 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

