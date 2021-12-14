 Skip to main content
Death Notices tuesday December 14th 2021

Leslee Jo (Hendrickson) Hastings

The family of Leslee Jo (Hendrickson) Hastings announces with great sorrow her passing on December 10, 2021 in Spokane Valley WA. She was born February 9,1964. Cremation is arranged through Neptune Society. A public memorial service is planned for spring of 2022.

Ireane K Nelson

Ireane K Nelson, 83, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Friday, December 10th 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Daniel DeBruin

Daniel DeBruin, 67, of Las Vegas, formerly Missoula, passed away December 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

