Fire season of 2000

Summer 2000 — A heavy lift helicopter drops a load of water on the flames of one of several forest fires in the Bitterroot Valley during the "unprecedented" fires in the valley that year.

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Fire officials are bringing the burn season in Missoula County to a close as of July 2, according to the Missoula County Fire Protection Association.

Any county residents with debris burning permits for 2019 can no longer use them now that the season has ended. The burn season opens March 1 and is generally closed in late June or early July due to the dry climate.

The Missoula County Fire Protection Association asked property owners who burned this spring to double-check their burn piles "to make sure they are fully extinguished." Additionally, the association reminded county residents to be careful lighting campfires, even though those aren't restricted yet this summer.

In the announcement Monday, the association noted fireworks are prohibited on all state and federal classified forest lands. Fireworks are also prohibited inside Missoula city limits. 

