Dec. 8 marks final decision on Bitter Root Road

The final decision on a river access point that has divided a Miller Creek neighborhood will come before the Missoula Board of County Commissioners on Dec. 8.

On Thursday, Commissioners Juanita Vero and Dave Strohmaier heard further information from county staff and comments from members of the public about the river access site from Bitter Root Road, between Buckhouse Bridge and Blue Mountain Road off Highway 93 South. Commissioner Josh Slotnick recused himself from the conversation after a public commenter raised concerns about a conflict of interest between the commissioner and one of the petitioners.

Dueling petitions seek to either alter an old wagon road for use as a river access or abandon the old wagon road and eliminate access there. The viability of both petitions hinges on the question of whether substantially similar opportunities exist near the access point in question.

Missoula County Land Survey Manager Steve Niday said a party including the two commissioners visited three potential alternatives on Oct. 25, but lack of vehicle access and private property restrictions could prevent at least two of those spots from serving as substantially similar access points.

Niday also reported on a new proposal from Woith Engineering to turn land around Old Bitterroot Road into a city park, which could create an additional access point close to Bitter Root Road, the site at issue in the pair of petitions.

Niday stressed, however, the city park plans are very preliminary at this point.

Four public commenters spoke in favor of the petition to abandon the right-of-way Thursday.

“Five Valleys has followed and participated in the petition process for the last several months,” said Jenny Tollefson with Five Valleys Land Trust. “We have become concerned about the potential negative impacts of a high level of public use on the conservation values that the Oxbow Cattle Company and Hunters Ridge conservation easements protect.” Both easement parcels are located near Bitter Root Road.