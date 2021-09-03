Deceased in deadly Missoula County Sheriff's Office shooting identified

Kyler Nerison, communications director for the Montana Department of Justice's Attorney General's Office, said the "less lethal" tool used was a sponge grenade.

Shots were then fired by deputies, injuring the man, according to the release. Deputies immediately administered medical aid and requested Emergency Medical Services. He was transported by air to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Our deputies are faced with difficult and sometimes dangerous situations such as the incident this evening,” Missoula Sheriff TJ McDermott said in the release. “We recognize the profound impacts these tragic events have on our Deputies and all those involved. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the suspect involved in this incident.”

Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave in connection with the shooting, Nerison said.

The Division of Criminal Investigation at the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the incident.

The completed investigation will be provided to the Missoula County Attorney's Office in order to conduct a coroner's inquest.