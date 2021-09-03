Deceased in deadly Missoula County Sheriff's Office shooting identified

The man who died after being shot by Missoula County's Sheriff's deputies on Aug. 29 has been identified as Johnny Lee Perry II of Missoula.
The Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton is conducting the coroner's investigation of the incident, which is common when another agency's personnel are involved in a custodial death.
Holton said an autopsy was performed earlier this week by pathologists at the Montana Division of Forensic Science. His office is awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology examinations.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the Southside Road area in Missoula County, according to a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
The report said a man was swinging a machete and making lethal threats.
Deputies made unsuccessful de-escalation and communication efforts, the release said.
Perry, who was Black, allegedly did not comply with verbal directives from officials. A “less lethal option to gain compliance” was also unsuccessful, the release said.
The release did not specify how long deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation.
Kyler Nerison, communications director for the Montana Department of Justice's Attorney General's Office, said the "less lethal" tool used was a sponge grenade.
Shots were then fired by deputies, injuring the man, according to the release. Deputies immediately administered medical aid and requested Emergency Medical Services. He was transported by air to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
“Our deputies are faced with difficult and sometimes dangerous situations such as the incident this evening,” Missoula Sheriff TJ McDermott said in the release. “We recognize the profound impacts these tragic events have on our Deputies and all those involved. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the suspect involved in this incident.”
Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave in connection with the shooting, Nerison said.
The Division of Criminal Investigation at the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the incident.
The completed investigation will be provided to the Missoula County Attorney's Office in order to conduct a coroner's inquest.
In early January of 2020, Johnny Lee Perry II was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after another man, Sean Stevenson, was strangled to death at the Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula.
According to then-Missoulian reporter Paul Hamby, who reviewed court documents in the case, Missoula police responded to a call from the Poverello Center on Jan. 3 when a fight erupted between two of its guests. Officers arrived to find a Poverello staff member was performing CPR on Stevenson, “who didn’t appear to be breathing and was unresponsive,” the documents said.
Missoula police took over performing CPR on Stevenson until EMTs transported him to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
Court filings say police interviewed witnesses at the Poverello Center, who said Stevenson and another resident had been in a “scuffle” for about 10 minutes. During that time, according to records, witnesses said Stevenson was “choked to the point of unconsciousness.”
Police identified the other resident as 29-year-old Johnny Lee Perry, who had a Montana ID. Court documents said Perry appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.
Perry refused to provide a breath sample, and officers later had his blood drawn at St. Patrick Hospital for testing.
After arresting Perry for suspicion of aggravated assault, police released him pending an investigation into the fight. Matt Jennings, deputy county attorney, told the Missoulian that authorities considered the possibility that the assault may have stemmed from self-defense.
In late May, prosecutors dropped the charges against Perry, saying they had ample evidence that Perry had used "justifiable force."