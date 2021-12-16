 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Deceased man found near downtown Missoula bus station

  • 0

The body of an older man was found early Thursday morning in downtown Missoula.

Missoula Police Detective Sgt. Jim Klawitter said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male near the Mountain Line Transfer Center on Pine Street about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.​ When officers arrived, they discovered the man was deceased.

The man was about 70 years old, Klawitter said. His name has not been released.

"Officers called detectives to help investigate, and the detectives are working with the coroner and the medical examiner to determine the cause of death," Klawitter said.

He noted that although the cause of death hasn't been determined, there doesn't appear to be any cause for concern for the public.

Klawitter also said he doesn't believe that the person was homeless.

"He appears to be a resident of Missoula with a residence," Klawitter explained.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News