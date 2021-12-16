Deceased man found near downtown Missoula bus station

The body of an older man was found early Thursday morning in downtown Missoula.

Missoula Police Detective Sgt. Jim Klawitter said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male near the Mountain Line Transfer Center on Pine Street about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.​ When officers arrived, they discovered the man was deceased.

The man was about 70 years old, Klawitter said. His name has not been released.

"Officers called detectives to help investigate, and the detectives are working with the coroner and the medical examiner to determine the cause of death," Klawitter said.

He noted that although the cause of death hasn't been determined, there doesn't appear to be any cause for concern for the public.

Klawitter also said he doesn't believe that the person was homeless.

"He appears to be a resident of Missoula with a residence," Klawitter explained.

