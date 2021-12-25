December wears out welcome with arctic chill

Those who got coal in their stockings this Christmas might be the lucky ones, given the weather forecast for next week.

While Sunday should have a crisp high of 24 and a 60% chance of snow in the Missoula area, Monday’s thermometer will struggle to reach 16.

Sunday night’s low could dip to 4 degrees, and Monday won't be much warmer as an arctic air mass starts spilling through the mountain passes of the Continental Divide. On the plus side, a consistent series of Pacific moisture waves may protect the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys from subzero conditions.

Hamilton and the Bitterroot Valley should have slightly milder conditions, with a high on Sunday of 28 and a low of 6 degrees. But the Canadian conditions should reach there late Monday, when the low is forecast to reach 2 degrees and Tuesday might only see a high of 19. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be cloudy but don't show much chance of snow.

A flow of Pacific moisture moving east was expected to get chilled into snow around Marias Pass and Glacier National Park on Saturday as it encounters the arctic air mass flowing south. Dumps of an inch an hour are possible, especially in the Lower Clark Fork and Kootenai/Cabinet regions and the Flathead Valley.

National Weather Service models show that a low-pressure system covering eastern Washington on Sunday morning should help pull the cold Canadian air mass west over the Continental Divide into northwest Montana as far south as the I-90 corridor by Sunday afternoon or evening. There, several shortwave troughs of Pacific moisture will mix with the cold air, potentially making travel very difficult. This is particularly likely for the southern Mission Valley and the Potomac-Seeley Lake regions.

That’s triggered a winter storm watch for the Kootenai/Cabinet region, Flathead/Mission valleys and the Butte/Blackfoot region on Sunday.

Gusty north to northeast winds should also arise along the Highway 2 and Highway 93 corridors, leading to blowing and drifting snow from Marias Pass to the Flathead and Mission valleys.

Wind matters could be much more serious east of the Continental Divide. The Blackfeet Tribe released an emergency notice on Wednesday advising residents of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to brace for severe weather on Sunday. Communities across the reservation including Browning and Heart Butte have been nearly paralyzed by drifting snow in similar blizzards over the past five years.

Looking out to New Year’s Eve, temperatures could warm slightly as new Pacific storm systems push against the arctic air. That could also mean more snowfall on Thursday and Friday.

