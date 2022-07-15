Decision expected in Seeley-Swan discrimination case after judgment hearing

A federal case deciding whether a local high school discriminated against a former student reached final arguments Friday, with a summary judgment for the case's 16 separate charges expected in the coming weeks.

Plaintiffs contended in Missoula federal court that defendants Seeley-Swan High School and Missoula County Public Schools were negligent in the harassment of Owen Mercado, a former student of the high school.

Mercado, who is a quarter Afro-Caribbean, claims students and teachers at the school discriminated against him for his race, disability, ethnicity and sex through verbal and online bigotry.

The suit also alleges the school did not properly address Mercado’s mental health conditions. Mercado was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, although his doctor has avoided subpoena for the trial, according to defense attorney Beth O'Halloran.

Another doctor diagnosed Mercado with “adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety and depressed mood.”

Lawyers from Missoula County Public Schools countered that the family never filed a formal complaint for either race discrimination or sexual harassment. The defendants also argued that Mercado’s mental health condition was not originally reported.

Many of the allegations, according to the defense lawyers, stem from a January 2020 locker room fight between then 17-year-old Mercado and an eighth-grade Seeley-Swan Elementary student. Witnesses observed Mercado assaulting the boy, while Mercado insisted he was provoked.

The district opened a Title IX investigation and suspended Mercado, who also had an order of protection served to him by the family of the eighth-grade student. O'Halloran pointed out Mercado was criminally prosecuted for the incident.

Montana District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case in Missoula.

The hearing, which was a summary judgment motion brought by the school’s lawyers, could be the last set of arguments before Christensen decides whether the school is negligent in the case.

During a summary judgment, a judge looks through all the facts in the case to make a ruling. Christensen could rule that one side has won the case, or that some of the claims in Mercado’s suit should go to trial.

Mercado and his mother, Deirdre Lechowski-Mercado, originally filed the civil rights suit against the district in January of last year. Mercado has since graduated and attends the University of Providence, where he plays collegiate basketball.

The suit alleges the school and district violated Mercado’s rights by supporting harassment of a minor based on gender and race. Plaintiffs cited Section 1983, which allows someone to sue states over civil rights violations.

Sixteen separate counts brought by the plaintiffs accuse the school of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, causing intentional infliction of emotional distress and violating Montana’s State Constitution.

The family asked for $2.4 million in damages.

Multiple allegations in the plaintiff's complaint say that classmates used slurs like the n-word, and “border jumper” against Mercado. Some students called him a “F--k boi” and vandalized Mercado’s vehicle by pouring milk and other liquids on the car, using the debris to draw out phallic symbols and the word “fa---t."

Other claims of harassment came from social media accounts, including memes directed at Mercado. One Instagram account, which posts “memes” about local high school sports, depicted Owen as someone trying to “border jump” into the high school, according to plaintiff’s lawyer Lawrence Henke.

Henke said during Friday’s hearing that the high school’s football coach called Mercado the “team Mexican.” The suit adds that attacks on Mercado were not properly addressed by three school employees, who at times endorsed students calling Mercado names.

In the Friday hearing, MCPS argued that neither Mercado nor Lechowski-Mercado brought up the discrimination to the school until Mercado’s suspension, nor did the family file any civil rights complaints elsewhere.

O’Halloran said Mercado’s complaint lacks sufficient evidence or proof of action from the family. She said during the hearing that Mercado could have filed a Title IX complaint for sexual harassment, or a complaint to the Montana Human Rights Bureau.

“This is about a young man navigating the trials and tribulations of being a teen,” O’Halloran said, adding that the family began reporting more incidents after the 2020 locker room fight. “His mother recast Owen as a victim, rather than a perpetrator of harassment.”

She rebutted the plaintiff’s claim that the school violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, arguing the act does not fit with the rest of the discrimination case, which has a larger focus on discrimination based on race and sex.

The district said it correctly responded when Lechowski-Mercado reported harassment of Mercado, but pointed out that his mother dropped complaints multiple times. After one incident when Mercado’s car was vandalized, she told the Seeley-Swan principal that Owen wanted to drop any investigation, according to the defense's pretrial statement.

The district argued that its employees went above and beyond to support Mercado’s education. During the pandemic he received tutoring support from the school — the only person to get the opportunity, according to the defense's complaint response.

Despite the help, Henke argued a narrative that Lechowski-Mercado was left out of the community because she's raising children of color. Seeley Lake, population of about 1,500, is majority white.

“She lived in a community that was subject to bigotry,” Henke said. ”That path is hard to navigate (as) a single mom.”

He claimed that while the county school district has a policy and procedure for harassment, Seeley-Swan High School did not have a plan in its student conduct code to follow. He said 21 separate incidents brought by Lechowski-Mercado to school officials allegedly did not get investigated, which the defendant disputed in a rebuttal speech.

Henke asked for a trial-by-jury for the case, but Christensen said he would only do so for charges that warrant further fact finding. The case will resume with the summary judgment decision in the next few weeks.