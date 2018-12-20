The defense attorney representing a suspect in October's double homicide at a Missoula motel says he will remain loyal to his client despite a connection to one of the deceased.
Ed Sheehy, longtime criminal defense lawyer and conflict coordinator at the Montana Office of Public Defender's Missoula region, said Thursday he met Jason Flink in September, roughly a month before Flink was found killed in a motel room at the Mountain Valley Inn.
Sheehy's client, 27-year-old Jonathan Reed Whitworth, is one of two people charged in the shooting that also killed Megan McLaughlin and wounded Kaleb Williams. A Thursday hearing in Missoula County District Court sought to put on the record the facts of the connection between Sheehy and Whitworth's alleged victim.
Flink and Sheehy met at a church function in early September, Sheehy told a Missoula judge Thursday. Flink told Sheehy his mother had worked at the public defender's office; she and Sheehy didn't work directly together, Sheehy told Judge Leslie Halligan.
Sheehy also spoke with Flink's mother at church after her son was killed, and again at his funeral.
"None of that will set aside my duty of loyalty to Mr. Whitworth," said Sheehy, an attorney for nearly 40 years.
Missoula Deputy County Attorney Jordan Kilby told Halligan she wasn't alleging Sheehy is unable to provide an effective defense to Whitworth, but her concerns stem from the possibility of a post-conviction appeal based on the perception of connection in question.
"I want to, on the front end of this, make sure it's on the record and dealt with," Kilby said.
Sheehy laid out two cases in which certain conflicts between his personal and professional lives existed. In both cases he still represented the defendants, even filing an appeal on one client's behalf.
Whitworth has not indicated he wants a new attorney, Sheehy said. Halligan asked Sheehy to provide Whitworth with a waiver of consent to be filed in court by early January.