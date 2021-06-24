Defense challenges victim interview in Whitaker sex assault trial

The process of child forensic interviews in cases where minors report sexual assault became the focus of testimony during Wes Whitaker's trial on Wednesday and Thursday.
Whitaker, 41, faces three felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child, then 3, who was in his care.
On Wednesday, Whitaker called Donna Zook, a forensic expert who does not live in Missoula, to the stand and asked her about the forensic interview conducted with the victim following the alleged abuse.
Zook said she believes the forensic interview done with the victim at the First Step clinic was conducted in a suggestive, non-neutral way where the child was swayed toward certain answers.
She emphasized she does not have a problem with child advocates, but said they should not be the ones engaging in child forensic interviews.
Zook walked the court through the transcript of the interview with the victim, critiquing places where she felt non-neutral questions were asked.
The interview lacked questions directed toward the child about the environment of her home, Zook said, and there was no truth/lie test done at the beginning to establish if the child could distinguish the truth from a lie.
Zook said she herself hasn't conducted any child forensic interviews recently.
Cat Otway, the First Step nurse who conducted the interview with the victim, testified earlier this week that she had asked the victim neutral, fact-finding questions.
First Step is a nationally recognized clinic that serves children and adults who report abuse and assault.
During the state’s cross-examination of Zook, Missoula County Senior Criminal Attorney Brian Lowney said employees of child advocacy centers conducting child forensic interviews is standard practice in most parts of the country, including about 2,100 counties.
The foundation for the prosecution of tens of thousands of child abuse cases in the nation are forensic interviews administered by employees of child advocacy centers, Lowney added.
He also asked Zook about multiple other testimonies she’s provided for defense teams across the state as an opinion witness, most of which he noted have critiqued forensic interviews.
Whitaker motioned for a mistrial Wednesday afternoon, referring to Zook’s testimony. It was denied by the court.
Closing arguments are expected Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.