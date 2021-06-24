Defense challenges victim interview in Whitaker sex assault trial

The process of child forensic interviews in cases where minors report sexual assault became the focus of testimony during Wes Whitaker's trial on Wednesday and Thursday.

Whitaker, 41, faces three felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child, then 3, who was in his care.

On Wednesday, Whitaker called Donna Zook, a forensic expert who does not live in Missoula, to the stand and asked her about the forensic interview conducted with the victim following the alleged abuse.

Zook said she believes the forensic interview done with the victim at the First Step clinic was conducted in a suggestive, non-neutral way where the child was swayed toward certain answers.

She emphasized she does not have a problem with child advocates, but said they should not be the ones engaging in child forensic interviews.

Zook walked the court through the transcript of the interview with the victim, critiquing places where she felt non-neutral questions were asked.

The interview lacked questions directed toward the child about the environment of her home, Zook said, and there was no truth/lie test done at the beginning to establish if the child could distinguish the truth from a lie.

