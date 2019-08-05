At about noon on Monday, a small crowd moseyed into the Smokejumper Visitor Center outside Missoula and gathered around a young tour guide wielding a Pulaski. The post is a small building, loaded with historic equipment on display, models of drop planes hanging from the ceiling, and featuring tales of the ruthless wildland fires Montana faces each summer.
Megan Betts, 22, was a tour guide here just more than a month ago. A U.S. Forest Service spokesman on Monday confirmed Betts spent a six-week internship at the visitor center in May and June through the Student Conservation Association, a New Hampshire outfit that plugs students into conservation jobs in different agencies, Forest Service spokesman Dan Hottle said.
Betts was among the nine people killed by a hail of gunfire in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, a mass shooting believed to have been carried out by her brother, who was shot and killed by police. It was the second such shooting in the United States within 24 hours, following the deaths of 22 people in a shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas. And it was the third time a gunman fired into a crowd of people in the span of a week, including the killing of three people in Gilroy, California, at the town's famed garlic festival.
Megan Betts' fleeting time in Montana is not the area's only tie to this weekend's tragedies.
Tiffany Williams, of Florence, a state leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in American, was in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the organization's "Gun Sense University," a national gathering.
Williams said she is especially keen on the "sensible" part of pushing for reform on firearms laws in light of Montana's high suicide rate with the use of guns.
"I'm a gun owner. It's not an anti-gun kind of thing, but the laws in our country are insufficient," she said Monday.
Williams said Saturday's D.C. event was supposed to be a chance for mothers from 50 states to celebrate gun safety advocates' efforts and to sharpen their skills in communicating Moms Demand Actions' plan for reform. Some time between their training and breakout sessions, news of the El Paso shooting made its way through the crowd.
"The mood really shifted and became more somber," she said. "There were a lot of members there from Texas. We decided to completely shift our focus.
"We all ate a quick dinner and all went out and marched from the White House to the Capitol."
Williams was among those flooded with anger and sadness at the news. At one point along the march, many of the mothers grouped around those from Texas and grieved with them collectively.
At the end of the night, Williams said she and the others returned to their hotel, feeling a little energized and plenty sad. When she woke up at 3 a.m. to catch her 5 a.m. flight, she saw the news from Dayton on social media.
"So, because I'm a mom, I usually just go somewhere private and just have a little cry when a mass shooting happens," she said. "I try to hide my kids from it — I feel like they're too young to understand — but, yeah, I can't do that in the middle of an airport."
Williams returned back to Montana and in the following hours, the Washington Post reported Betts' recent internship in Missoula, just up the road from her Florence home. The Treasure State connection reopened the visceral feeling of "righteous indignation" in Williams.
"It's that realization yet again that there's one or two degrees of separation from between you and someone who's been murdered by guns in the United States," she said.
Hottle, spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service, declined to provide an interview on Monday with the Smokejumper Visitor Center's manager, Dan Cottrell, and told the Missoulian "we don't know" who Betts' supervisor was at the visitor center.
Cottrell, who told the Washington Post on Sunday that he was Betts' supervisor, said Betts was a "very positive person," who earned the respect of her peers.
"She really enjoyed the time that she spent working here for us. She was full of life and really passionate," he told the Post. "She was a very caring individual."