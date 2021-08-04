'Deja vu': Smoky days linger as blazes burn across western Montana

“Deja vu again. No matter which way the wind blows, you can expect to see smoke,” said Ben Schmidt, Missoula air quality specialist, in his Wednesday update.

Air quality continued to be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in Missoula on Wednesday, with worse conditions in areas near active fires, including Arlee, Evaro and the Swan Valley.

“We do not have monitors in those valleys, so folks should use visibility as a guideline to determine smoke levels,” Schmidt said. “If you cannot see for five miles, the air quality is Unhealthy. If you cannot see for two miles, it is Very Unhealthy, and if you cannot see for one mile, it is Hazardous.”

Because there are fires still burning throughout the Pacific Northwest and into Canada in addition to local blazes, the Missoula area can expect to see smoky conditions for the foreseeable future, Schmidt said.

More than 20,000 firefighters and support personnel were battling 97 large, active wildfires covering 2,919 square miles in 13 U.S. states, the National Interagency Fire Center said Wednesday.

Montana on Tuesday had 25 active large blazes, followed by Idaho with 21 and Oregon with 13. California had 11.

