'Deja vu': Smoky days linger as blazes burn across western Montana

“Deja vu again. No matter which way the wind blows, you can expect to see smoke,” said Ben Schmidt, Missoula air quality specialist, in his Wednesday update.
Air quality continued to be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in Missoula on Wednesday, with worse conditions in areas near active fires, including Arlee, Evaro and the Swan Valley.
“We do not have monitors in those valleys, so folks should use visibility as a guideline to determine smoke levels,” Schmidt said. “If you cannot see for five miles, the air quality is Unhealthy. If you cannot see for two miles, it is Very Unhealthy, and if you cannot see for one mile, it is Hazardous.”
Because there are fires still burning throughout the Pacific Northwest and into Canada in addition to local blazes, the Missoula area can expect to see smoky conditions for the foreseeable future, Schmidt said.
More than 20,000 firefighters and support personnel were battling 97 large, active wildfires covering 2,919 square miles in 13 U.S. states, the National Interagency Fire Center said Wednesday.
Montana on Tuesday had 25 active large blazes, followed by Idaho with 21 and Oregon with 13. California had 11.
Boulder 2700
The Boulder 2700 fire burning 8 miles east of Polson along Flathead Lake held at 1,416 acres and was 0% contained, according to incident commander Rick Connell in a Wednesday update on Facebook.
Fire crews are focused on protecting structures and strengthening fire lines on the north and south flanks of the blaze. Helicopter bucket drop work was conducted Tuesday and firefighters also successfully addressed a four-acre spot fire to the north.
On Wednesday, crews expected to provide safe access for Mission Valley Power to repair power lines in the area. Aircraft will support firefighters as weather allows. Fire managers are asking boaters and recreators on Flathead Lake to remain outside of the operation area, as aircraft work depends on access to the water.
On Tuesday, managers announced residents of Finley Point located south of Mahood Lane would be allowed re-entry. Residents wishing to return to their homes need to obtain a vehicle tag, which can be picked up at Linderman School in Polson. Contractor vehicle tags are also available.
Highway 35 remains closed in both directions from Polson at the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay at mile marker 15.
Despite recent rain, hotter and drier weather in the forecast is expected to increase fire activity.
Hay Creek
The Hay Creek fire burning 4 miles west of Polebridge grew to 2,677 acres and was 9% contained, according to a Wednesday update from the Flathead National Forest. Fire activity Tuesday was dampened by cooler temperatures and high humidity levels.
There are 15 engines, two helicopters and 185 personnel fighting the blaze using dozers, skidgines, excavators and water tenders.
Crews were expected to be flown Wednesday to the Coal Ridge Cabin to evaluate needs and structure protection. Teams may use a structure wrap to protect the historic building should it be reached by fire. Temporary stream crossings are being established to allow firefighting vehicles to move west on Hay Creek Road #376.
Stronger winds are expected Friday afternoon through Saturday with gusts of at least 40 mph possible, the release said, which could increase fire activity.
Evacuation warnings are in place for residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge, according to the release. Glacier National Park has issued an evacuation warning for the North Fork area of the park north of Logging Creek.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
The South Yaak and Burnt Peak fires have not been mapped since Aug. 1, when their acreages measured 9,290 acres and 3,384 acres respectively by an infrared plane.
“There has been continuous radiant heat over both fires over the past couple days and managers expect an increase in fire acreage after the next available infrared flight,” according to a Wednesday update.
The South Yaak blaze burning 2 miles from Troy remained 10% contained with two helicopters, 24 engines and 164 personnel on scene.
Firefighters plan to finish creating a fuel break south of the 17 Mile Creek subdivision and start moving equipment into the Yaak River corridor to begin prep work around structures along Yaak River Road south of 17 Mile Creek.
“Crews will continue prep work along the 752 Road east towards the junction with Rabbit O’Brien Road. On the northwest side of the fire, crews will continue to monitor fire backing downhill to the East Side Road and clear away any rollout,” the update said.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for all homes on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road. Residences in Pine Creek, 17 Mile Creek and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice.
The Burnt Peak fire is 46% contained with 119 personnel on scene working with three engines and two helicopters.
Managers will continue to construct an indirect fire line northeast of the blaze on private lands between Pattie Hill Road and Iron Grouse Road, according to the Wednesday update.
Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for residents in North Fork Keeler Creek.
Thorne Creek
The West Lolo Complex, which includes the Thorne Creek fire 5 miles northeast of Thompson Falls, grew to 17,923 acres, according to a Wednesday update from the Lolo National Forest.
Monday and Tuesday moisture helped slow fire growth, but managers expect fire behavior to intensify with gusty winds and storms in the forecast. Twenty-six National Guard soldiers arrived on scene Tuesday to provide security support.
Crews in the north area of the fire are holding lines along Cougar Peak to hold the fire to the Graves Creek drainage. Mop up work was expected to continue in Division Zulu. As control lines are secured, firefighters will patrol to watch for hot spots and smoke.
On the south side of the blaze, managers plan to continue fire operations to the southeast toward the Copper King fire scar. Warm and dry conditions expected into Thursday could increase fire activity before possible rain and cooler conditions reach the area Friday and Saturday.
An evacuation order is in place for homes east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River, the update said. All residences west from Allen Ranch south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River, are under a pre-evacuation warning.
Granite Pass Complex (BM Hill fire)
The Granite Pass Complex, comprised of four fires near Lolo Pass, reached 5,739 acres, according to a Wednesday update. The blaze is 4% contained, with nine engines, three helicopters and 213 personnel on scene.
The largest of the four fires, the BM Hill fire, grew to 4,882 acres and is burning 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and 1.5 miles west of Highway 12. Crews are working along the fire’s north and east perimeter tying control lines to old roads and recent fire scars to reduce impacts to Highway 12. Heavy equipment work will continue to improve the contingency line east of Highway 12 along the Fish Creek corridor.
On the nearby Lolo Creek fire, which sits at 165 acres, crews plan to continue mop up operations. The Shotgun fire and Boulder creek fire have burned 517 and 175 acres respectively. The blazes are burning in remote, steep, rugged terrain and due to fire activity and the high density of snags, crews are unable to access the Boulder Creek fire.
“Fire personnel are scouting roads and terrain features on both the Shotgun and Boulder Creek fire to place effective indirect containment lines,” the update said.
The area from Martin Creek (mile marker 10) on Highway 12 to the Idaho border (mile marker 0) is under an evacuation warning.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.