Delays, changes frustrate homebuyers waiting to move into Turah neighborhood

John and Janet Duncan signed an agreement to move into a house in Turah on Sept. 30, 2021. Nearly a year later, the couple is still waiting to move into their completed home.

The Duncans are just a few of the homeowners plagued by delays and other hang-ups in the Turah Meadows neighborhood east of Missoula and south of I-90. Levi Miller, a developer registered in Washington who is also in hot water after methane gas was discovered in his Oregon housing development, has failed to finish numerous residences there, forcing families to wait, find other housing and, in some cases, withdraw completely from the development.

“I think the key thing here is the delays go way beyond the issues that all contractors have faced this year, which are a shortage of materials and labor,” John Duncan said. “This is just not in the same realm.”

The developer’s failure to fulfill his obligations to homebuyers has escalated to the point that the Turah Meadows Homeowner Association has turned off water to four unfinished houses in an attempt to influence Miller to complete the unfinished projects.

The Turah Meadows construction activity involves about 80 homes. Miller is connected to more than 20 houses in the development. Of those, several including the Duncan’s, continue to languish without water or a move-in date in sight.

Barely 24 hours after the Duncans signed their buy-sell agreement in 2021, the closing date was amended to “estimated only.”

With the promise of an approximate fall closing date, however, the Duncans sold their house in Ennis. As construction dragged on for well over a year, the pair found themselves staying in motels and Airbnbs, couch-surfing with family members, buying and selling a travel trailer, moving back to Ennis and, eventually, living in a Missoula campground.

“Besides the financial and logistical problems, there is a huge emotional impact,” Janet said.

The incessant delays are just one of the many problems the Duncans have faced as they wait to move into their new home.

“Our primary frustration is the lack of communication in terms of scheduling,” John said. “They’ve gone back. They’ll say something and then it doesn’t happen.”

Miller’s representative, Realtor Jeremy Williams with Bannack Real Estate Group, did not return a request for comment.

Even when the Duncans do eventually get the chance to move into their house, they won’t be getting settled into the home they originally agreed to purchase.

Like many of their neighbors-to-be, the Duncans experienced numerous changes to the elements of their home without any warning from the developer. The floor plan, the flooring and the bathroom tiles were all changed in the Duncans’ house, and the couple only discovered the modifications by walking into their property. John said Williams told them those changes were “game-day decisions.”

The Missoulian checked and found numerous liens from private contractors against Miller for work on homes in the Turah Meadows subdivision.

Now the Duncans are hopeful they can buy the home as-is and finish the remaining tasks with their own private contractors, but they will need Miller to sign off on selling the house in order to go that route. In the past few weeks, they’ve been stuck in negotiations about buying the house, with Miller recently increasing the price to buy the house outright.

The Duncans’ Realtor, Jen Clement, said Miller’s operation at Turah Meadows is unlike anything she’s ever seen after almost 20 years in the real estate industry.

Driven out

The complications at Turah Meadows have been enough to drive some would-be residents out of the neighborhood for good.

Connie Spottiswood signed a deal in April 2021 for a home that was supposed to be completed in fall 2021.

After she sold her Minnesota home, she needed to move in by spring 2022 at the latest. She was assured her Turah Meadows house would meet her deadline, but when she came to Missoula on June 10, 2022, she said, “nothing was done.”

Desperate for housing, Spottiswood withdrew from Turah Meadows and quickly sought out an alternative, spending over $10,000 on hotel rooms throughout the process. She recently closed on her second-choice house and received her money back from the failed Turah Meadows deal, but still, Spottiswood said, “We’re really sad.”

“We waited and waited,” she said. “Lie after lie after lie.”

“Families have just been turned upside down,” Spottiswood added.

After the flood

One of those families is the Bakers, some of the Turah Meadows buyers who have been fortunate enough to move into their home already. While Byron Lee Baker considers himself lucky, his experience at Turah Meadows has been riddled with challenges like others in the development.

The Bakers faced lengthy delays, unexpected changes and incomplete projects in their house. One project alone, landscaping, cost them $8,000 to complete themselves after waiting nine months for the developer to fulfill his promise.

Then, two days after the Bakers finally finished all of the final touches on their own, a poorly installed hose popped loose and flooded their new flooring. The entire floor had to be ripped out, and as of Thursday, the Bakers were living amid an army of dehumidifiers loudly trying to salvage the home’s infrastructure.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” Baker said Thursday. “I love a challenge, but this guy (Miller) is something else.”

The Bakers are currently wearing earplugs just to walk around their home, and they don’t expect the new flooring to be completed by a private contractor for another six weeks.

Baker said he’s most bothered by the indifference of the builder toward the plight of homeowners like him.

“We did not get what we bought,” he said. “I hope Levi Miller never hammers another nail in Montana.”