Delivery hotline, warehouse get food and essentials to homebound Missoula residents

Missoula residents who are hesitant to leave their homes out of fear of being exposed to COVID-19 can now get food and essential items delivered to them with the help of a new hotline and a warehouse full of donated goods.
The "Missoula COVID-19 Home Delivery Hotline" connects homebound, at-risk residents to volunteers willing to drop off groceries, food from the Missoula Food Bank and other essential items without a delivery charge.
Brihannala Morgan started the hotline about two weeks ago when she noticed a number of residents who needed help with home deliveries posting in a Facebook group called "Missoula COVID-19 Organizing Action." Realizing that a call line could streamline requests from people in need, Morgan gathered a group of volunteers, began answering calls and making deliveries.
"We have so many people in the community that are vulnerable, just because of age or because of having respiratory illnesses or being immuno-compromised, and those folks really need someone to actually bring stuff to their doorstep," Morgan said.
Since hotline was set up about two weeks ago, volunteers have helped with deliveries for more than 200 people. Morgan said a group of core volunteers answer about 10 to 20 calls a day, but she expects that to increase as time goes on.
Soon after starting the call line, Morgan teamed with Christine Littig of the Missoula Food Bank. Littig had begun collecting items such as Lysol wipes, toilet paper and toiletries in a donated warehouse space at 150 S. Catlin St. Inside, places are marked off to make sure people stand at least 6 feet apart, and no more than two people are admitted at a time.
Littig said the warehouse got off the ground with the help of other volunteers, including Ginger Pils and Zita Stumhofer, who collect donations, train volunteers in sanitizing practices, and coordinate with the call line.
On Monday, Meg Ware, another volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, wiped down donations before sorting them for distribution.
"I think this is something people really need, so it feels good to help," Ware said.
The warehouse is accepting donations and especially needs hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, shaving supplies, body wash, cat litter, toothpaste, hand soap, baking soda, tissues, cleaning supplies and can openers.
"This is what community organizing looks like," Littig said as she looked over boxes of donated goods.
More than 80 volunteers assist with delivery for the hotline, including a handful of core volunteers who spend up to 48 hours a week answering calls, according to Morgan.
Morgan said many of the full-time volunteers have either had their hours substantially cut back or have lost their jobs. They're currently unpaid, but she's hoping to change that if she can raise money through a GoFundMe campaign.
If she's able to raise enough money, Morgan said she would like to provide $100-a-day stipends to volunteers who are putting in full-time hours and have lost their jobs.
"We want to make sure that we're not asking for tons of work from people who already can't afford their rent and already are feeling super financially strapped," Morgan said.
Volunteers running the hotline and the warehouse touted the ability of grassroots community organizing efforts to respond quickly to needs as they arise.
"It's been neat to see how we can translate online energy into real world efforts," said Toffer Lehnherr, a community organizer who created the Facebook mutual aid group.
The hotline can be reached at 406-219-1843 or by contacting covidhomedelivery@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.