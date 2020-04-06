Delivery hotline, warehouse get food and essentials to homebound Missoula residents

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula residents who are hesitant to leave their homes out of fear of being exposed to COVID-19 can now get food and essential items delivered to them with the help of a new hotline and a warehouse full of donated goods.

The "Missoula COVID-19 Home Delivery Hotline" connects homebound, at-risk residents to volunteers willing to drop off groceries, food from the Missoula Food Bank and other essential items without a delivery charge.

Brihannala Morgan started the hotline about two weeks ago when she noticed a number of residents who needed help with home deliveries posting in a Facebook group called "Missoula COVID-19 Organizing Action." Realizing that a call line could streamline requests from people in need, Morgan gathered a group of volunteers, began answering calls and making deliveries.

"We have so many people in the community that are vulnerable, just because of age or because of having respiratory illnesses or being immuno-compromised, and those folks really need someone to actually bring stuff to their doorstep," Morgan said.