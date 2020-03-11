Dem candidates for Montana AG debate

Kimberly Dudik pitched her ability to work across the aisle to make gains in criminal justice reform while Raph Graybill touted his experience taking on the Trump Administration against dark money and winning.
The two Democratic candidates running to serve as Montana's attorney general made their campaign pitches in Missoula on Wednesday night ahead of the June 2 primary race.
Dudik and Graybill have both recently worked in state politics, with Dudik serving her fourth term in the state House of Representatives and Graybill serving as Gov. Steve Bullock's chief legal counsel.
The two took questions about their vision for the Attorney General's Office from the Missoula County Democrats forum on the University of Montana campus.
Dudik's career started as a nurse, but she also also worked as a domestic violence advocate, which inspired her to attend the UM law school to become a stronger advocate for victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She has worked as an attorney, a state supreme court clerk, county prosecutor and state legislator.
Graybill, a Rhodes Scholar and graduate of Yale law school, has worked in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and in private practice before being hired as Bullock's chief legal counsel.
At the forum, Graybill spoke many times about his experience taking on legal battles on behalf of Montanans when he said the current Republican attorney general, Tim Fox, declined to do so.
You have free articles remaining.
Graybill pointed to cases in which he advocated for public schools, public land and protecting kids from tobacco corporations as his key achievements since joining Bullock's administration, and he noted his endorsements from former U.S. Sen. Max Baucus and Missoula Mayor John Engen.
He said the proudest moment of his career was when he took on the Trump Administration over a rule that would have made it easier for dark money groups to come to Montana or other states and "spend unlimited amounts of money in secret."
"Gov. (Steve) Bullock turned to me and said we need to do something. I took a weekend and wrote a lawsuit and took the Trump administration to court," he said. "We took the Trump Administration to federal court in Great Falls, Montana. Having Trump send his lawyers to Montana to Great Falls to tell a judge why he wrote the law, that was incredibly powerful. I wrote that case and we won that case. That rule is gone nationwide as a result of that."
While Graybill often referenced what he saw as Attorney General Fox neglecting his duty to Montanans, Dudik more often highlighted her ability to work across the aisle to find solutions that made a difference for Montanans during her time in the legislature.
One of the issues she brought up to display her ability to work with Republicans was criminal justice reform. She said she was able to show conservatives that drug treatment programs that liberals see as a social justice issue can also save the state money by keeping people out of prison and getting them back to being productive members of society, ultimately gaining their support.
"I worked with our current attorney general, who is a Republican, but we agree on some things," she said. "I was able to move him to do things like reforming our rape-kit testing laws so we don't have an untested backlog of those kits or dealing with our human trafficking laws, so people aren't sold into modern day slavery."
Both candidates emphasized the role of the attorney general as an advocate for citizens. Both said the laws set up to protect Montanans' rights were useless if the attorney general doesn't enforce them.
Both also said they would work to ensure Montanan's reproductive rights would be enforced if Roe v. Wade was overturned federally, and both said they would work to protect recreational marijuana from federal law enforcement if it is passed by a citizen ballot initiative.
The Republican race has narrowed to two candidates, Jon Bennion and Austin Knudsen. Bennion serves as the current chief deputy to Attorney General Fox, who is running for governor. Knudsen is a former state house representative from Culbertson, and served as the Speaker of the House during his final term.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.