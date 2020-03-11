Dem candidates for Montana AG debate

One of the issues she brought up to display her ability to work with Republicans was criminal justice reform. She said she was able to show conservatives that drug treatment programs that liberals see as a social justice issue can also save the state money by keeping people out of prison and getting them back to being productive members of society, ultimately gaining their support.

"I worked with our current attorney general, who is a Republican, but we agree on some things," she said. "I was able to move him to do things like reforming our rape-kit testing laws so we don't have an untested backlog of those kits or dealing with our human trafficking laws, so people aren't sold into modern day slavery."

Both candidates emphasized the role of the attorney general as an advocate for citizens. Both said the laws set up to protect Montanans' rights were useless if the attorney general doesn't enforce them.

Both also said they would work to ensure Montanan's reproductive rights would be enforced if Roe v. Wade was overturned federally, and both said they would work to protect recreational marijuana from federal law enforcement if it is passed by a citizen ballot initiative.

The Republican race has narrowed to two candidates, Jon Bennion and Austin Knudsen. Bennion serves as the current chief deputy to Attorney General Fox, who is running for governor. Knudsen is a former state house representative from Culbertson, and served as the Speaker of the House during his final term.

