Demand for new bikes, parts and repairs remains high

Appointments for service are about three weeks out, but he added that it’s “always really, really busy” this time of year.

“We're like most shops, where these delays are unfortunate. We hope that folks will bear with us as we manage all this and we may or may not have the parts they're looking for but we're constantly scouring everywhere to see what we can find,” Gallego said.

Wood is down one mechanic, and said it’s more difficult to find qualified help right now — it’s a more technically demanding field than it was decades ago.

For repairs, “we’re booking about three weeks out now, and we’ve never done that. In a normal summer, we like to stick to a 48-hour turnaround time,” he said.

Gallego has told customers that if they really are looking to buy a new bike this year, that “choices are limited right now. And so they may not get exactly the bike that they want, they may not get quite as nice of a bike that they want, or they may have to spend a little bit more to get a nicer bike than what they're expecting to get,” he said.

If demand stays high, though, they could sell it in a year or two and get the one they were hoping for.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.