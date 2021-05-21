Demand for new bikes, parts and repairs remains high

The surge in demand for new bicycles that began last spring as people across the world sought solitary, outdoor exercise during COVID is still high and the backlog in supply chains it created still exists.
John Wood, co-owner of Open Road Bicycles and Nordic Equipment, wasn’t sure if they even had a single mountain bike left on their sales floor earlier this week, which hasn’t ever happened that he can recall.
This year, they’ve been able to stock those — along with hybrids, commuter bikes, electronic pedal-assist models — and all “sold really fast.”
High-end bicycles are more readily available simply because the demand for models that reach into the $5,000 range isn’t as strong.
“A lot of people are looking for those $1,500 mountain bikes” and with the limited supply that comes in, it’s easy for them to disappear quickly.
They’re limited by suppliers and have maxed out on back orders.
“We’re waiting on receiving the back orders we still have in the system, and once those start rolling in, then we can start adding new bikes to that list,” he said.
Hellgate Cyclery has been busier than it’s ever been with repair work, said owner Kevin Downey. He thinks it’s “partly due to Missoula’s population [that] seems to be exploding, so just more people, and then COVID forced people to get outside.”
“It’s just been tricky to navigate when you’re busier than you’ve ever been, but you can’t get everything you need to do all the work,” he said.
Normally, if a customer wanted to special order a bike, it might only take one to three weeks, but now the lead time might be a year depending on the model. He said it’s frustrating if a customer wants a high-end bike, and as a business owner, he can’t make a sale.
The shop caters to all types, normally, with commuter models, mountain bikes, and road bikes, and the 900-square-foot shop can accommodate 50 to 60. Right now, he has about 15. All of the “bread-and-butter models” sell immediately.
“It’s never been so easy to sell bikes,” he said.
Shipments of parts can be tricky to get, too. People should think ahead if they need service, since they’re now four to five weeks out, up from a normal maximum of three.
“Plan ahead, be patient, and be understanding,” he said.
Supply chain issues
Alex Gallego, owner of Missoula Bicycle Works, said the backlog is related to supply chain issues.
“If a bike is to be built, you need tires, you need shifters, you need chains, you need the gears, and if any one of those pieces is missing, you don’t have a complete bike,” he said.
Factory shutdowns and transcontinental shipping delays and competition for containers add to the issue.
At his shop, demand last year was “absolutely crazy, and that demand hasn’t slowed down.”
Gallego anticipates that it will last for several years, too, and “hopes that that’s not too optimistic,” while adding that he hopes the interest in biking remains. Wood, too, said he didn’t expect things to return to normal until perhaps 2023.
At Bicycle Works, there’s high interest in full-suspension mountain bikes, along with gravel bikes, models that can do well on road or dirt. “They tend to be very versatile and very comfortable bikes,” Gallego said.
Repair and parts
The upswing in interest also means that demand for repairs and parts is higher.
Gallego said it’s been challenging to stay stocked with brake pads, chains and gear clusters and other parts that wear down over time, but is “hopeful that we’ll start seeing more of those products show up here at our store sooner rather than later.”
Appointments for service are about three weeks out, but he added that it’s “always really, really busy” this time of year.
“We're like most shops, where these delays are unfortunate. We hope that folks will bear with us as we manage all this and we may or may not have the parts they're looking for but we're constantly scouring everywhere to see what we can find,” Gallego said.
Wood is down one mechanic, and said it’s more difficult to find qualified help right now — it’s a more technically demanding field than it was decades ago.
For repairs, “we’re booking about three weeks out now, and we’ve never done that. In a normal summer, we like to stick to a 48-hour turnaround time,” he said.
Gallego has told customers that if they really are looking to buy a new bike this year, that “choices are limited right now. And so they may not get exactly the bike that they want, they may not get quite as nice of a bike that they want, or they may have to spend a little bit more to get a nicer bike than what they're expecting to get,” he said.
If demand stays high, though, they could sell it in a year or two and get the one they were hoping for.