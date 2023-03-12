Rita Tucker and Terry Loftsgaarden have been taking meals to Missoula residents for years — neither one of them can remember exactly how many.

But they've never seen the need for their wheels to spin so fast as now.

Missoula Aging Services’ Meals on Wheels program has seen a 50% increase in demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of 2023 alone, the service has added 63 new clients.

It’s a situation that increases demand for delivery teams like Tucker and Loftsgaarden. Tucker got involved after entering retirement, and Loftsgaarden started tagging along as a way to keep busy after the passing of her husband.

They consider their meal delivery a “girls day” and relish the opportunity to grab lunch together after visiting dozens of Meals on Wheels clients. But the true value of the volunteer work for Tucker and Loftsgaarden lies in the ability to bring much-needed food and company to community members who appreciate it.

“There’s nothing we can do except for be friendly and give them their food,” said Tucker.

Loftsgaarden and Tucker know each of their clients on a personal level. They remember who has a pet cat, who prefers extra onions on a cheeseburger and who takes a few additional minutes to answer the door. It’s all part of a wrap-around service Meals on Wheels provides, which includes food, companionship and check-ins on vulnerable Missoulians.

But with growing demand, the comprehensive service needs additional support from the community.

Ria Overholt, volunteer services program manager with Missoula Aging Services, said better awareness, increased volunteerism and extra donations would all go a long way in addressing the skyrocketing need for Meals on Wheels.

In Missoula, Meals on Wheels serves 319 active clients, but Overholt said she wants to make sure the program doesn’t miss anybody as the population ages. She stressed, as well, that age is not a determinant of eligibility, and the free meals are available to Missoulians in need of nutrition help regardless of their situation. Missoula Aging Services goes out to Lolo, Turah, Seeley Lake and other outlying communities, too.

Overholt also celebrated the dedication of volunteers like Tucker and Loftsgaarden, but she said the program could use additional drivers, both permanent and substitute. Four permanent routes currently need regular drivers.

Overholt added donations are essential to buttressing the Meals on Wheels service. Each meal costs $8, and they serve more than 100,000 meals per year. Federal and county funds go toward Meals on Wheels, but they’re not a replacement for individual giving.

And if the meal recipients are any indication, there’s great appreciation throughout Missoula for Meals on Wheels and participants like Tucker and Loftsgaarden.

“The ladies and gentleman are doing a great job,” said recipient Debbie Smoak. “They’re very dependable. I like the food. I like the kindness.”