Daniel Twining and Derek Mitchell rarely get to talk to a home crowd.

The two top members of the National Endowment for Democracy travel and work in more than 100 nations around the world, offering bipartisan assistance to people wishing to emulate American values. On Tuesday, they took time during a visit to the University of Montana’s Mansfield Center to talk to Hellgate High School students about international affairs and careers.

“Something we don’t get to do enough of is talk to Americans,” said Twining, who’s previously been director of the German Marshall Fund’s Asia Program and adviser to six presidential campaigns. “America needs to be engaged and leading in the world.”

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding about democracy support work,” added Mitchell, former ambassador to Myanmar (Burma) and U.S. Defense Department principal deputy assistant secretary for Asian and Pacific security affairs. “We’re not exporting or imposing democracy. We’re not a policy arm of the United States government.”

Twining is president of the International Republican Institute, while Mitchell is president of the National Democratic Institute — each a core part of the 40-year-old Democracy program. Although nominally aligned with the respective political parties and overseen by congressional members of those parties, the two men work together. On Tuesday, they gave a joint presentation on “Bolstering Democracy: What Works Around the Globe,” arranged by the Mansfield Center.

“Almost everyone else in the world wants what we have,” Twining said. “They want a place where the people have a voice and can choose their own leaders, and peacefully dispose of a leader if necessary. The world’s talent isn’t flocking to Russia or China.”

Acknowledging that the United States currently faces deep political divisions, Twining and Mitchell explained that their mission goes beyond daily news. Mitchell called it a continual effort to become a thoughtful citizen and understand civic duties such as the search for compromise.

“We get asked — how do you do what you do when America is in such bad shape?” Mitchell said. “We don’t lecture. We know they’re looking for support for their own rights.”

They agreed their easiest selling points are the relative wealth, stability and opportunity available to Americans, compared with many other struggling parts of the world with more authoritarian governments.

After talking with the Hellgate students about both world affairs and career opportunities in international relations, Twining and Mitchell took part in an evening dialogue with Judge Leslie Halligan and other guests at the Mansfield Center. Program officer Teigan Avery said the conversation would be made available on the center’s YouTube channel.

“It’s a good chance to catch up on international relations and domestic democracy issues,” Avery said. “Learning what works in other countries helps us get our democracy right here in the United States.”