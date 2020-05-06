Democrats Tranel, Carlino vie for PSC seat

Monica Tranel and Daniel Carlino agree that Montana needs more clean energy.
They differ on how to provide it.
Carlino and Tranel, both Missoula residents, are vying to be the Democratic nominee in the Montana Public Service Commission’s District 4 election. The five-member Commission is a quasi-judicial body that the Legislature created to balance a monopoly utility’s right to a fixed return on investment with consumers’ rights to a reasonable price and reliable service.
The District’s current commissioner, Republican Bob Lake of Hamilton, is termed out. This spring’s primary will see three Republicans and two Democrats running to represent the district, which covers Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, Granite, Powell, Missoula and Ravalli Counties.
The winner in November will earn more than $100,000 per year representing their interests on the Public Service Commission (PSC). The Democratic primary pits Tranel, an attorney with two decades' worth of experience in the energy field, against Carlino, a recent University of Montana graduate and climate change activist. Both hope to use this role not just to defend ratepayers, but to advance Montana's transition to renewable energy — in very different ways.
Tranel’s focus for renewables is “pricing them fairly. That’s the most important thing.”
One of the Commission’s main regulatory functions is to set the terms under which some types of renewable energy facilities sell their power to NorthWestern Energy and Montana-Dakota Utilities.
For years, the Commission has been accused of stifling renewable energy projects by setting contract lengths and rates too low for them to compete. In one 2017 solar contract case, Commissioner Lake was caught on a “hot mic” remarking that the PSC's rate would probably kill the project. Several renewable energy companies have also sued the PSC over its rate practices. The renewable energy firms won in the lower court; an appeal by NorthWestern and the PSC is currently pending before the Montana Supreme Court.
An attorney who has worked in energy law, Tranel represents one of the renewable energy companies in that litigation. She has also represented NorthWestern Energy in litigation involving the commission, worked as a staff attorney for the Commission itself, and now says that experience will help her help renewables compete.
“When we see Colstrip valued at 75 dollars per megawatt and wind in the low 20s, that’s incorrect pricing, so renewables need to get a fair shake economically and at the Commission,” said Tranel, who worked from 2014 to 2016 for the Montana Consumer Counsel.
On April 22, the Commission issued an order valuing off-peak energy generated by Wheatland Wind at $24.19. Meanwhile, according to the Montana Consumer Counsel, electricity from the Colstrip coal-fired power plant cost consumers $73.85 per megawatt-hour in 2017, compared to $30.64 and $55.93 for two other wind projects.
Tranel predicts that her legal knowledge will help her correct imbalances like these, even on a Republican-dominated Commission. “I’m uniquely situated to ask the right questions, given the background and knowledge that I bring into the job with me on day one.”
Carlino, too, wants to give renewables a boost.
“Economics is favoring renewable energy now, and I think my job would be to talk about the economics of renewable energy and pocketbook politics” with the other commissioners. He shares his rival’s support for “net metering,” helping rooftop solar and backyard wind producers generate their own power for use or sale back to the grid.
Unlike Tranel, however, Carlino aims to step outside the commissioners’ regulatory role to advocate for more sweeping changes.
A recent University of Montana graduate, Carlino is part of a nationwide network of activists calling for a Green New Deal that would convert the U.S. economy to 100 percent renewable energy by the year 2030.
To that end, Carlino not only says he'll vote against any new fossil-fuel acquisition that NorthWestern brings before the Commission. He also plans to press the legislature for policies that the Commission can’t enact on its own, including an expansion of the Commission’s purview to include electric co-ops; bringing passenger rail to southern Montana; and even putting utilities under public ownership.
At UM, Carlino shepherded a resolution backing all-renewable energy for campus through the student government, then testified in support of the goal for Missoula. That experience, he predicts, will enable him to build public support for his goals — and sell them to Montana’s Republican-dominated legislature.
He envisions himself “not playing defense...but also playing offense, lobbying with the legislature and also getting bills passed.”
“If my opponent thinks there are legislative changes to be made, he should run for the legislature,” Tranel said with a chuckle. “I’m not going into the job with the goal of lobbying for legislative fixes. I’m going into the job with the goal of carrying out the current mandate of the commission.”
Within the Commission’s existing role, she sees other room for action, including investigating NorthWestern’s Colstrip-related dealings and helping guide electric cooperatives as they adopt alternative energy.
If voters pick either of these candidates, the winner will arrive on a much-criticized commission. The current PSC has seen infighting among commissioners, struggled to let Montanans access its proceedings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and given NorthWestern Energy a pass on providing information about its Colstrip plans.
Both candidates agree that ratepayers deserve better.
“Minimizing risk to ratepayers means ensuring that the hearings are fair, that the process is transparent, and that the rights of the consumers are being considered and balanced in the context of both the law and the Montana Constitution,” Tranel wrote in an email. “To be a truly effective advocate for ratepayers...you have to understand the law, the utilities the PSC regulates and bring a critical eye to their work.”
Carlino, meanwhile, wrote that “All dialogue between the PSC and representatives from the monopolies that they regulate should be public record and transparent. We must hold the monopolies and other Public Service Commissioners accountable with stricter regulations and more transparency...I will minimize risk to ratepayers by being a strong voice and vote to put Montana household ratepayers over the monopolies' profits with every decision.”
