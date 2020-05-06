Democrats Tranel, Carlino vie for PSC seat

“When we see Colstrip valued at 75 dollars per megawatt and wind in the low 20s, that’s incorrect pricing, so renewables need to get a fair shake economically and at the Commission,” said Tranel, who worked from 2014 to 2016 for the Montana Consumer Counsel.

On April 22, the Commission issued an order valuing off-peak energy generated by Wheatland Wind at $24.19. Meanwhile, according to the Montana Consumer Counsel, electricity from the Colstrip coal-fired power plant cost consumers $73.85 per megawatt-hour in 2017, compared to $30.64 and $55.93 for two other wind projects.

Tranel predicts that her legal knowledge will help her correct imbalances like these, even on a Republican-dominated Commission. “I’m uniquely situated to ask the right questions, given the background and knowledge that I bring into the job with me on day one.”

Carlino, too, wants to give renewables a boost.