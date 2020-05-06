Democrats Tranel, Carlino vie for PSC seat

A recent University of Montana graduate, Carlino is part of a nationwide network of activists calling for a Green New Deal that would convert the U.S. economy to 100 percent renewable energy by the year 2030.

To that end, Carlino not only says he'll vote against any new fossil-fuel acquisition that NorthWestern brings before the Commission. He also plans to press the legislature for policies that the Commission can’t enact on its own, including an expansion of the Commission’s purview to include electric co-ops; bringing passenger rail to southern Montana; and even putting utilities under public ownership.

At UM, Carlino shepherded a resolution backing all-renewable energy for campus through the student government, then testified in support of the goal for Missoula. That experience, he predicts, will enable him to build public support for his goals — and sell them to Montana’s Republican-dominated legislature.

He envisions himself “not playing defense...but also playing offense, lobbying with the legislature and also getting bills passed.”