Demonstrators, some armed citizens join forces on courthouse lawn

Demonstrators on both sides have been wary of a common bogeyman in recent days. Social media is rife with rumors about the "Antifa" descending upon Missoula to sow chaos and destruction. Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White and Mayor John Engen on Wednesday issued a video statement stating they've found no credible evidence of such "outside agitators" en route to Missoula, but the groups on the courthouse lawn are skeptical.

"Even if there is nothing coming, no violence, just being here and making sure that not only they’re safe, but our community and our buildings, too," said Derek Crowe, who had a pistol on his hip.

As Wilson gathered the Black Lives Matter protesters together and spoke over the megaphone, several people open-carrying firearms gathered with them and listened. When Ward and other speakers finished, those with firearms joined a Black Lives Matter chant.

Carla Lewis, whose two sons have been open carrying at the courthouse, said her group did not not identify as militia, but as concerned citizens whose goals are focused on protecting people and businesses downtown. The protesters have been referring to her as "Mama," as she wrangles the high school-aged kids into line from time to time.