Dena Mora rest areas to close until November

The west- and eastbound rest areas at Dena Mora on I-90 west of St. Regis will be closed beginning July 31.

The Montana Department of Transportation and Northwest Grading Inc. will begin a rehabilitation project to address existing wastewater collection and treatment issues. Work will include the replacement of septic tanks, pipes and lining of tanks.

The rest areas will be closed with no facilities or parking areas available. This project is anticipated to be complete in November 2022.

The public is encouraged to contact District Public Relations Specialist Megan Redmond at 406-396-1978 with any questions or comments.