Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation donates $1M to new education initiative

The Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation recently gave $1 million to the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education to support a new career and technical education initiative in Montana.

Through the donation, the Montana University System will be able to promote career opportunities in welding, construction, health care and many other fields with “Montana’s Future at Work” initiative.

“On behalf of the MUS, I am incredibly grateful to the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation for its investment in the Montana’s Future at Work initiative, as well as its continuing commitment to improving lives through education and workforce opportunity in Montana,” said Clayton Christian, Montana’s Commissioner of Higher Education.

Two-year campuses will be eligible to apply for grants to receive funding to bolster their CTE offerings. Grants will be awarded based on the project’s goals of developing a pipeline of students in CTE fields as well as raising awareness about opportunities in those areas.

OCHE is expected to award four-to-six grants between $30,000-$50,000 to eligible campuses and programs.

“The focus of the Montana’s Future at Work initiative on student success and specialized business needs aligns with our long-standing interest in supporting education and economic development in Montana,” said Mike Halligan, the executive director of the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation.

“We are excited about this investment and the direct connections it will provide between high school students, communities, two-year college campuses and Montana’s businesses,” Halligan continued.

The initiative aims to address workforce needs across the state by connecting students to training opportunities in CTE-related fields while they are still in high school.

“By working with students during their high school experience — and into their professional careers — Montana’s Future at Work will expand the pipeline of new graduates who are ready to meet the unique needs of specific industries and businesses,” OCHE wrote in the announcement.

