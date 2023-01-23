Denny's diner is done

If you want to have a Grand Slam breakfast, you'll have to drive to Great Falls — Missoula's Denny's restaurant is no more.

Or you can go west to Coeur d'Alene, which has two Denny's. But Missoula's own Denny's, at 2922 Brooks Street across from Southgate Mall, is "permanently closed," according to a handwritten sign posted on the door Sunday.

"Thank you to the community of Missoula," the sign read. The business' page on Google also says that the restaurant, part of a long-running global diner chain, is permanently closed. By Monday afternoon, the handwritten sign was replaced with an official sign announcing the closure.

A phone call to the Missoula Denny's went unanswered on Monday. The Missoulian also reached out to Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Denny's Corporation seeking comment.

Although many of Denny's 1,700-plus locations are open 24 hours a day, the Missoula restaurant was open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to Denny's website. A Facebook page for the Missoula location was updated as recently as Dec. 22, 2022, advertising that the store would be open on Christmas. But on Monday the page indicated the store is permanently closed.