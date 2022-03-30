Density in neighborhoods: Two big housing development proposals go before city council

Some housing projects are deemed too dense, while others are questioned as not dense enough.

As the building boom continues in Missoula, a couple of large housing construction projects in lower Grant Creek and the lower Rattlesnake, respectively, are in the planning stages. The Missoula City Council is grappling with questions about housing density in neighborhoods.

A Vancouver, Washington-based developer has proposed a 20-lot subdivision at 1006 W. Greenough Drive in the lower Rattlesnake on a 5.79-acre piece of land that is currently home to just an aging house and a barn. The developer seeks a different configuration of the existing zoning and the local planning board unanimously approved his request, but it still needs to be OK’d by the full City Council.

The project means that there would be about 3.89 single-family homes per acre on the site, although the property is zoned for a slightly higher density.

At a land use and planning committee presentation on Wednesday, city council members Daniel Carlino and Mirtha Becerra wanted to know why the developers weren’t planning on building houses to the maximum density. Missoula has a severe shortage of homes, especially in the lower price ranges, and the lack of supply has driven up prices to unprecedented levels in recent years.

“This (density of housing units per acre) is at the lower end of what the land use recommendation for this area is,” Becerra noted. “I’m not suggesting they change at this point, but I’m curious to know the rationale is for the developer’s proposal. In many instances a developer has come in and city recommends a more diverse and more intense use of the land.”

Becerra said that higher density doesn’t necessarily have to mean apartment buildings as opposed to single-family homes or townhouses or duplexes.

“We’ve been focusing on the missing middle as an opportunity for those with diverse income levels to enter the housing market and so I just see this would have been a great opportunity to offer that rather than single-family homes,” she said.

She said the project is close to transit and is within walking distance to a lot of amenities downtown.

“I just want to point out that when we’re talking about higher density, it’s not only apartment buildings,” she said. “It’s the missing middle.”

Anna Vickers of the IMEG Corp. in Missoula, which is helping the developers through the process, said they felt that 3.89 homes per acre was a good median point considering there are higher densities and lower densities in the immediate surrounding area.

“We weren’t really thinking about highest density,” she said. “You know when you look at all the stuff for building permits approval that have been happening lately, a lot of those are multi-family units and townhome units. And so we felt like these single-family homes were presenting an option that was available that wasn’t quite as prevalent in what was getting approved recently.”

She said they were trying to find the right mix of what was good for the neighborhood as well as considering what was being approved elsewhere in Missoula.

“So I can completely understand, we all are very concerned about the lack of housing,” she said. “But it was just more of trying to fit into the neighborhood without like over-development and also you try to meet with whatever people want."

There have been no protests of the rezone submitted by neighbors.

"It wasn’t so much as trying to put a bunch of multiplexes here so much as it was trying to fit in with the area and not cause too much stress on the neighborhood," Vickers said.

Carlino wondered if the city could rezone the property to a higher allowable density.

City attorney Jim Nugent noted that the developer is the one who ultimately decides how many homes are built on a site. He also said the project would have to be scrapped and a new application would have to be submitted by the developer to give the public the opportunity to comment about a new rezoning application.

In lower Grant Creek, local developer Ken Ault hopes to rezone roughly 44 acres of land just west of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation headquarters where he recently completed a high-density apartment complex.

The proposed new project would be north of that apartment complex. The area now consists of a reclaimed gravel pit, irrigation canal and a hillside.

With the existing zoning, the property could be developed with 158 single-dwelling and duplex homes and 344 multi-dwelling units, for a total of 502 housing units. Ault would like to build a maximum of 700 residential units for rent.

In 2020, Ault’s proposal for rezoning the southern portion was protested by a group of residents in the Grant Creek neighborhood. The city council eventually voted down his proposal to rezone, despite a supply shortage of housing in the valley that’s caused housing prices to spike in recent years.

Ault had originally proposed roughly 900 units for the southern portion, but in the end was only able to build about 494 units. Neighbors had concerns about traffic and other impacts, but city staff had recommended that the higher density be approved.

The planning board is set to hold a public hearing about the project at 6 p.m. on April 19.

