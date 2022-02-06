Density over dirt: Development study finds cities getting tighter

David Bigelow’s older neighbors scoff when he tells them Montanans aren’t turning farmland into streetscapes as fast as they used to.

But the Montana State University researcher has the numbers to back his claim, even as he looks at the suburban sprawl between his condo in Bozeman and neighboring Belgrade, 5 miles away. Likewise the cropland that used to dominate Missoula’s Mullan Road and Miller Creek fringes is now filling with new construction.

What seems like an insatiable appetite for open land has subtly evolved in the past 15 years. Bigelow and his scientific colleagues suspect that elbow room may be self-defeating.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the farmland loss crisis, but the fact remains — we’re developing land at a quarter of what it was 20 years ago,” Bigelow said. “That’s flown under the radar. It’s not that development itself is going down, or turning negative. The nature of building is changing. We’re not seeing the large-lot, suburban development you saw 20 years ago.”

Bigelow teamed with David Lewis and Christopher Mihiar of Oregon State University on the study, published on Jan. 27 in the journal Environmental Research and titled, “A major shift in U.S. land development avoids significant losses in forest and agricultural land.”

The study looked at how fast forest or farmland got turned into housing or business construction nationwide in the 33 years between 1982 and 2015.

“While the rate of land development steadily increased in the 1980s and peaked in the mid-to-late 1990s,” the authors wrote, “the annual area of land converted to a developed use began a steady decline starting around the year 2000 and plateaued around 2010 at a level that amounts to less than one-quarter of the peak conversion rate.”

That translates to an additional 7.1 million acres of forest or farm land that would have been converted nationwide, Bigelow said. In Montana, it might have meant the loss of about 28,000 acres that have instead remained undeveloped.

Meanwhile, after 2000, urban areas across the country were getting more crowded. By 2015, four out of every five Americans were living in a place that was growing more densely populated. That reversed the trend at the end of the 20th century, when more people were spreading out onto undeveloped land.

Put another way, the study found that between 80% and 95% of the undeveloped land stayed undeveloped. It wasn’t that communities had run out of land to build on, but that building trends had focused on putting more homes and businesses in denser locations.

That can be seen in Missoula County housing trends, according to Andrew Hagemeier, senior planner at the county’s Office of Community and Planning Services. While open agricultural land remains premium real estate, the cost of construction has pushed developers toward denser projects.

“It’s difficult to build single-family homes on suburban-type lots and make them pencil right,” Hagemeier said.

On the other hand, both the city and county are encouraging more complex development in places like the Mullan Road area.

“As it converts from ag to urban, it’s going to have a lot more characteristics similar to the Slant Streets (of central Missoula) than Upper Miller Creek (a newer part of the city’s southern fringe),” Hagemeier said. “It’s going to look more like a traditional 1940s neighborhood with a street grid and a mix of uses and housing types.”

Missoula housing elbow room has changed significantly over its history. A block in the Slant Streets covers about 3.5 acres and holds a dozen homes (not counting garages, garage-apartments and other add-ons of later vintage). That works out to a density of four houses per acre.

West of central Missoula are two neighborhoods annexed in 2021 along Expressway. Westview Mobile Home Park, formerly Wheeler Village, shows the classic suburban development spacing, with about three houses per acre.

Kitty-corner to the east, Canyon Creek Village fits more with Bigelow's research trend. Its homes along streets named for Harry Potter characters come 6.7 to the acre.

Times change

Bigelow acknowledged that some significant real estate currents have changed since 2015, when the study data window closed. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have inspired many people to forsake big cities for more rural places like Montana. The 2020 Census might shed light on that shift, but it too took place during the pandemic, and much of its migration data could be affected by the unique circumstances of the national lockdown and disruption.

Nevertheless, Bigelow maintains confidence in the study’s conclusion, which argues that the cost of commuting appears to be the strongest motivator for high-density development.

The researchers then tried to find factors that might drive the land-use shift. They explored household income, population density and commuting costs, looking for possible correlations.

The graph charting pace of developed land in the United States shows a steady climb through the 1980s and ‘90s, followed by a waterfall decline to less than a quarter of the peak rate by 2015. Interestingly, the drop starts before the Great Recession of 2007-09. That indicates new housing density trends got going before the real estate bubble popped.

The national income trend reflected that arc. The study found household incomes rose steadily during the ‘80s and ‘90s, but stagnated in the 21st century. Meanwhile, gasoline prices generally dropped in the early 1980s and stayed low until around 2000, when they started rising and getting much more volatile.

“(O)ur results indicate that gas price increases also have an important indirect effect by reducing the rate of land-use change from undeveloped to developed uses in regions with high commuting costs,” the authors wrote.

That could have an impact on national climate policy, they added. Denser housing closer to workplaces and services reduces the amount a household spends on gas, and therefore the amount of fuel burned and pollution generated.

To play devil’s advocate, the authors noted that the COVID pandemic’s abrupt shift to remote work might cancel out the benefits of living in a dense urban area — if you can have your city job from your rural ranchette, you might end up driving as much or more as you did in the urban jungle. They also acknowledged their statistics can’t track all reasons for limiting development growth: Some places might zone or encourage different growth patterns regardless of how much open land surrounds them.

For example, Hagemeier noted that Missoula-area developers tend to key in on places that have services like municipal water and sewer availability, regardless of distance.

“Ask anyone in East Missoula if they face development pressure, and they’ll say, ‘Heck yeah, we’re seeing a lot,’ because they have that infrastructure in place,” Hagemeier said. “We’re expecting a large subdivision coming in Lolo, because they have water and sewer. But we’re not seeing a ton of pressure in the Frenchtown area, at least not on the scale of closer to Missoula. Grass Valley (east of Frenchtown) is at the end of the sewer line. If the sewer was extended, that would be a target.”

