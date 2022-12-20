Department of Commerce awards $320K to 24 Native-owned businesses

The Montana Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced $320,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 24 new and expanding Native-owned small businesses.

The grants, which range from $12,000 to $14,000 each, were awarded through the Montana Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant.

Grant recipients are listed below.

Blackfeet Nation:

C&C Meat Processing in Babb will receive $14,000 for a smoker, scale and labeler and to upgrade its air conditioning unit.

Sweet Pine Outfitters in Browning will receive $14,000 for a shed and to pay for initial startup expenses.

Iron Shield Creative in Browning will receive $12,000 for a camper and updated video equipment.

Iron Shield Creative offers cultural workshops across Montana, and Founder Lailani Upham said the funds "will help tremendously to reach further out to our Indigenous homelands region in Montana and to bring outdoor cultural experiences to a wider clientele."

"This funding will boost the quality of our Indigenous film production, which is in high demand, through an upgrade of higher-quality video equipment," she said. "I am deeply grateful to have been chosen as an awardee."

Chippewa Cree Tribe

Chachi’s Tacos in Box Elder will get $14,000 for commercial kitchen equipment.

Creeations in Box Elder will receive $14,000 to purchase supplies and materials and to update its website.

Inspired Life in Box Elder will receive $12,000 to purchase equipment and to cover startup costs.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

Eagles Wings in Polson will receive $14,000 for a pre-built structure to be used for office space.

Sunshine Cand-dles in Polson will get $14,000 for a freestanding workshop.

C Diamond C Rodeo in Hogeland will receive $12,000 for a trailer and equipment.

Crow Tribe

Camp Custer in Hardin will receive $12,000 for equipment and building materials.

Ropey Warrior in Crow Agency will receive $14,000 for equipment and inventory.

Wolf Mountain Outfitters in Lodge Grass will get $14,000 for equipment and inventory.

Fort Belknap Indian Community

Unity Enterprises in Hays will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and supplies.

Cowgirl CharLee’s in Harlem will get $14,000 for inventory and building improvements.

Attention to Detail in Hays will receive $12,000 for equipment and inventory.

Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes

Caffeind to Go in Poplar will receive $14,000 for a vehicle, machinery and equipment.

Smoke Signal Studio will receive $14,000 to purchase new camera equipment and to upgrade technology and supplies.

Wolf Point General Mercantile will receive $12,000 to purchase and install new commercial lighting.

Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana

Auto Works Repair and More in Great Falls will get $14,000 for machinery and equipment.

Mobile Coffee in Havre will receive $14,000 for vehicles and machinery.

Havre Historic Tours and More will receive $12,000 for machinery, equipment and new technology.

Northern Cheyenne Tribe

Medicine Bear Industries DBA S&H Auto will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and upgrade technology.

H. James Contractors will receive $14,000 for vehicles and a trailer.

FGM & Adri Lodging will get $12,000 for equipment.

The Indian Equity fund is a financial assistance program under the Office of Indian Country Economic Development at the Montana Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit Business.MT.gov.