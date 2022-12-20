 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Missoulian is partnering with Local Bounti who are sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick topical alert top story

Department of Commerce awards $320K to 24 Native-owned businesses

  • 0

The Montana Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced $320,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 24 new and expanding Native-owned small businesses.

The grants, which range from $12,000 to $14,000 each, were awarded through the Montana Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant.

Grant recipients are listed below.

lailani1.jpg

Lailani Upham, president and lead creative of Iron Shield Creative, a grant recipient. 

Blackfeet Nation:

  • C&C Meat Processing in Babb will receive $14,000 for a smoker, scale and labeler and to upgrade its air conditioning unit.
  • Sweet Pine Outfitters in Browning will receive $14,000 for a shed and to pay for initial startup expenses.
  • Iron Shield Creative in Browning will receive $12,000 for a camper and updated video equipment.

Iron Shield Creative offers cultural workshops across Montana, and Founder Lailani Upham said the funds "will help tremendously to reach further out to our Indigenous homelands region in Montana and to bring outdoor cultural experiences to a wider clientele."

People are also reading…

"This funding will boost the quality of our Indigenous film production, which is in high demand, through an upgrade of higher-quality video equipment," she said. "I am deeply grateful to have been chosen as an awardee."

Chippewa Cree Tribe

Rocky Boy Reservation

View of the Bears Paw Mountains where a vast majority of the Rocky Boy Reservation is situated, which is home to about 3,770 people and is comprised of more than 170 square miles of hilly terrain.
  • Chachi’s Tacos in Box Elder will get $14,000 for commercial kitchen equipment.
  • Creeations in Box Elder will receive $14,000 to purchase supplies and materials and to update its website.
  • Inspired Life in Box Elder will receive $12,000 to purchase equipment and to cover startup costs.

Native American Fashion Show on the Montana Traditions stage features work from Montana artists representing traditional work in a modern form.  

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

  • Eagles Wings in Polson will receive $14,000 for a pre-built structure to be used for office space.
  • Sunshine Cand-dles in Polson will get $14,000 for a freestanding workshop.
  • C Diamond C Rodeo in Hogeland will receive $12,000 for a trailer and equipment.

Crow Tribe

  • Camp Custer in Hardin will receive $12,000 for equipment and building materials.
  • Ropey Warrior in Crow Agency will receive $14,000 for equipment and inventory.
  • Wolf Mountain Outfitters in Lodge Grass will get $14,000 for equipment and inventory.

Fort Belknap Indian Community

Fort Belknap

Fort Belknap Agency
  • Unity Enterprises in Hays will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and supplies.
  • Cowgirl CharLee’s in Harlem will get $14,000 for inventory and building improvements.
  • Attention to Detail in Hays will receive $12,000 for equipment and inventory.

Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes

  • Caffeind to Go in Poplar will receive $14,000 for a vehicle, machinery and equipment.
  • Smoke Signal Studio will receive $14,000 to purchase new camera equipment and to upgrade technology and supplies.
  • Wolf Point General Mercantile will receive $12,000 to purchase and install new commercial lighting.

Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana

  • Auto Works Repair and More in Great Falls will get $14,000 for machinery and equipment.
  • Mobile Coffee in Havre will receive $14,000 for vehicles and machinery.
  • Havre Historic Tours and More will receive $12,000 for machinery, equipment and new technology.

Northern Cheyenne Tribe

  • Medicine Bear Industries DBA S&H Auto will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and upgrade technology.
  • H. James Contractors will receive $14,000 for vehicles and a trailer.
  • FGM & Adri Lodging will get $12,000 for equipment.

The Indian Equity fund is a financial assistance program under the Office of Indian Country Economic Development at the Montana Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit Business.MT.gov.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina’s World Cup winners return home ahead of welcome party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News