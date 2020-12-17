 Skip to main content
Deputies chase theft suspects near Frenchtown
breaking top story

Deputies chase theft suspects near Frenchtown

Law enforcement officials have arrested two theft suspects and are looking for a third after a search began Wednesday afternoon near the Frenchtown pulp mill site.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies started chasing the suspects after someone reported an attempted theft of a trailer near Grove Street. The person who reported the incident “startled” the suspects and they ran away, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement caught two of the suspects after a Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull them over and they did not stop, ultimately driving through a fence into the Frenchtown Mill site. The three suspects then ran away on foot. A helicopter crew from Two Bear Air found one of the men, while officers on foot captured a second.  The third suspect was still at large on Thursday morning, according to Missoula County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jeannette Smith. 

Missoula Highway Patrol, Two Bear Air, Frenchtown Rural Fire and the Missoula Police Department have all helped in the chase.

Tags

