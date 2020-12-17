Deputies chase theft suspects near Frenchtown

Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies started chasing the suspects after someone reported an attempted theft of a trailer near Grove Street. The person who reported the incident “startled” the suspects and they ran away, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement caught two of the suspects after a Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull them over and they did not stop, ultimately driving through a fence into the Frenchtown Mill site. The three suspects then ran away on foot. A helicopter crew from Two Bear Air found one of the men, while officers on foot captured a second. The third suspect was still at large on Thursday morning, according to Missoula County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.