Deputies search for armed suspect in West Riverside

Missoula County Sheriff's deputies with dogs were searching for a potentially armed and dangerous burglary suspect in the West Riverside area on Monday evening, according to Sheriff TJ McDermott.

In a press release issued at 10 p.m. Monday, McDermott said deputies were executing a search warrant in the area around 6 p.m. when residents inside the home indicated the suspect had just fled on foot.

The suspect, Treylind James Lafley, 19, is believed to be involved in more than a dozen thefts and a burglary recently reported in Lolo, McDermott's press release stated.

MCSO K-9 officers and several deputies were the West Riverside area searching for Lafley Monday evening. The Sheriff's Office asked that residents in that area secure their vehicles and property until further notified. DO NOT APPROACH this individual and immediately call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

McDermott released video footage from a Lolo burglary that occurred late last week. He said one of the suspects in the video was arrested on Monday and is currently held in the Missoula County Detention Facility. The other suspect in the video is believed to be Lafley, McDermott said.

