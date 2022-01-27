DEQ backs up selenium study on Lake Koocanusa, Teck objects

State and federal experts confirmed their confidence in research justifying stringent limits on selenium in Lake Koocanusa on Thursday, while lawyers for the Canadian coal mine responsible for the pollutant claimed the studies need more review.

The different views came before a special committee of state legislators studying the selenium rule, which was approved by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and federal Environmental Protection Agency last winter. Both state and federal officials OK’d a level of 0.8 micrograms per liter for selenium in Lake Koocanusa.

Canadian mining company Teck Resources and the Lincoln County Commission objected to the rule, and the 2021 Legislature ordered a review “to determine whether the 2020 site-specific standards for Lake Koocanusa are appropriate.”

Selenium can damage fish eggs and reproductive tissue. DEQ water quality science specialist Lauren Sullivan said the selenium damage doesn’t affect adult fish or cause deformities in young fish. Rather, it results in fewer eggs hatching or the baby fish failing to reach maturity. It can also cause winter stress syndrome, where adult fish can no longer survive the stress of winter water conditions.

2020 studies of selenium levels in the system found them to be the highest on record, with some doubling previous amounts, Sullivan said.

Teck has five open-pit coal mines in the upper Elk River drainage of British Columbia. It also has proposals to open new coal mining operations in the same area.

The company digs metallurgic coal, needed for metal smelting. Most of Teck’s coal production goes overseas to Chinese steel producers. It produces about 9 million metric tons of coal a year, with a current estimate of 28 more years of probable reserves.

Waste rock from those mines totals more than 7 billion tons — equivalent to several hundred of the slag piles surrounding Anaconda, according to Sullivan. Rain and snowmelt passing through that waste rock leaches selenium into the river. Canadian studies found the Elk River flowing out of the mine area contributed 95 percent of the selenium detected at a testing site just north of the United States border.

The EPA’s national standard for selenium is 1.5 micrograms per liter of water. But the agency allows for site-specific standards as necessary, and Sullivan said the Koocanusa fish tissue studies showed that level was too high.

“The 1.5 microgram standard was clearly not protective,” Sullivan said. “The 0.8 microgram standard does meet them.”

Sullivan added that the 0.8-microgram level would have no economic impact on Montana businesses or communities, and no one in the state would be required to treat the water. However, she said the selenium discharge would hurt fishing.

DEQ Director Chris Dorrington added the U.S. Forest Service has indicated the selenium rules won’t affect any timber harvest or other forest activity.

Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said he’d been frequently asking, “Where are the two-headed trout?” He also wondered why Montana officials weren’t considering the extensive water treatment work Teck has done near its mines to control selenium discharge.

“If there are no detectable problems found on Lake K, and we’ve set the standard so low, what defects have been found on Elk and Fording rivers (near the Teck mines)?” Gunderson asked. “Why have we not seen any major problems?”

DEQ Water Quality Standards Section Chief Myla Kelly replied that the standards are set to protect beneficial use. Using the example of lead poisoning, Kelly said the agency shouldn’t wait for people to get neurological damage before regulating lead levels.

“Like the lead example, we don’t set standards on what entities can treat to,” Kelly said. “We set on what’s safe to consume. We don’t use treatment technology to set the standard.

“We have the fish tissue data,” Kelly added, “and we are seeing exceedances in Montana.”

Canadian authorities fined Teck $60 million in 2021 for fisheries damage from selenium and calcite discharges in the Elk River watershed — an amount 10 times greater than any previous punishment under the Canadian Fisheries Act. While Canadian standards set a 2-microgram-per-liter selenium limit, a 2012 investigation found Teck was releasing between 9 and 90 micrograms into the upper Fording River upstream of the Elk River and Lake Koocanusa.

The upper Fording River also lost nearly 95% of its adult cutthroat trout population between 2017 and 2019. An internal report by Teck concluded the fish died because of excessive ice in waterways where it had changed the habitat, but not because of selenium.

Teck attorney Vicki Marquis said the company was in the process of building covers for 500 acres of waste rock, and had already spent about $1 billion on other treatment efforts. Teck plans to spend close to $800 million in the future to control selenium releases.

“This is the largest treatment project they’re aware of anywhere in the U.S. or North America,” Marquis said.

The 0.8 milligram standard came through a rushed process and is far more stringent than other EPA selenium limits, Marquis told the committee. She also questioned whether the state studies adequately considered the impact of Libby Dam on Lake Koocanusa’s water conditions, and if Lincoln County stakeholder concerns were properly addressed.

“It would be helpful to know and validate that model and be sure we’re moving in the right direction,” Marquis said, recommending the legislators consider a work plan proposed by Teck to review the findings.

That drew an angry response from Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Natural Resources Department Director Rich Janssen.

“It confounds logic that the state would consider the plan of a foreign, for-profit company that is the source of the contamination over the DEQ plan,” Janssen said. He called for the review process to be concluded and the standards retained.

House Joint Resolution 37, which created the study group, gave it until April 1 to finish its work. Gunderson proposed extending the deadline to August, but the legislators voted that down 5-3. Study group chairman Sen. Walt Sales, R-Manhattan, called for another review session in February, saying the group should be able to complete its findings or seek an extension by then.

