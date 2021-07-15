DEQ drops 'bad actor' claim against Hecla exec

“In our role as a state environmental agency, we have to make tough decisions in order to make the best use of state resources while also achieving our mission,” Dorrington said. “I am committed to pursuing other avenues, including legislation. Changing the law is the best way to ensure it is clearer and easier to go after bad actors in the future. Legislation not only provides opportunity for public input, but would also apply to all parties operating throughout the state, rather than one company. DEQ has a track record of gaining bipartisan support on laws that strengthen protections.”

The move drew outrage from several environmental groups and Indian tribes who had called for Baker’s punishment.

“The bad actor law is clear and Hecla and Baker should finally be held accountable,” Fort Belknap Indian Community President Andrew Werk wrote on Thursday. “By dropping this enforcement action, DEQ is perpetuating the devastating burden of environmental injustice. The state of Montana must prioritize protecting the health of Montana communities, including the Aaniiih and Nakoda Tribes of the Fort Belknap Indian Community, and protecting the natural resources that sustain all life. DEQ’s dismissal of the enforcement action flies in the face of this responsibility and prioritizes mining executives over Montanans.”