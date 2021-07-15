DEQ drops 'bad actor' claim against Hecla exec

In a reversal, Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality won’t press for “bad actor” sanctions against Hecla Mining Co. executive Phillips Baker for leaving unfinished reclamation work on several past gold mines.
Under former Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration, DEQ had attempted to use Montana’s Bad Actor law to prohibit Baker from working with Hecla to develop new copper and silver mines next to the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness in Lincoln County.
In the department’s brief to the court, DEQ attorney Sarah Clerget wrote that the election of Gov. Greg Gianforte and appointment of a new director of the agency prompted “a very careful look at the entire record of this case.”
“The fact that the case has already been going for three years without getting to the merits, and there are still several complex procedural hurdles and a messy past procedural posture, complicates and potentially risks DEQ’s ultimate goal, which was and is to prevent bad actors from operating in Montana,” Clerget wrote.
“Most importantly, DEQ would prefer to address the problem of bad actors and achieve the goal of protecting Montana from them, through collaborative development of more comprehensive and current legislation applicable broadly, rather than litigation.”
In a press release on Wednesday, DEQ Director Chris Dorrington both praised his agency’s ability to pursue out-of-state bad actors for mining problems and said Baker should not be prosecuted under the law.
“In our role as a state environmental agency, we have to make tough decisions in order to make the best use of state resources while also achieving our mission,” Dorrington said. “I am committed to pursuing other avenues, including legislation. Changing the law is the best way to ensure it is clearer and easier to go after bad actors in the future. Legislation not only provides opportunity for public input, but would also apply to all parties operating throughout the state, rather than one company. DEQ has a track record of gaining bipartisan support on laws that strengthen protections.”
The move drew outrage from several environmental groups and Indian tribes who had called for Baker’s punishment.
“The bad actor law is clear and Hecla and Baker should finally be held accountable,” Fort Belknap Indian Community President Andrew Werk wrote on Thursday. “By dropping this enforcement action, DEQ is perpetuating the devastating burden of environmental injustice. The state of Montana must prioritize protecting the health of Montana communities, including the Aaniiih and Nakoda Tribes of the Fort Belknap Indian Community, and protecting the natural resources that sustain all life. DEQ’s dismissal of the enforcement action flies in the face of this responsibility and prioritizes mining executives over Montanans.”
Baker was a top executive of Pegasus Gold when it declared bankruptcy on the Zortman-Landusky gold mine on the edge of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, as well as operations at Beal Mountain and Basin Creek. The move left behind heap-leach cyanide waste deposits that have cost Montana taxpayers more than $50 million for reclamation and water treatment.
The Montana Legislature passed the Bad Actor law in 2001 after that Pegasus bankruptcy to prevent mining executives who haven’t reimbursed the state for past clean-up efforts from receiving new mining permits.
“Montana’s mining laws only serve as an effective deterrent if they are enforced,” wrote Andrew Gorder, legal director for the Clark Fork Coalition. “The Bad Actor law was passed in the wake of Pegasus’ bankruptcy and was clearly intended to hold mining executives accountable for their previous messes. If DEQ won’t enforce the law against Pegasus’ former Vice President and CFO, then the law isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.”
Hecla had sued DEQ in 2018 to block a Bad Actor designation, and the Clark Fork Coalition, Earthworks, Montana Environmental Information Center, Rock Creek Alliance, Save Our Cabinets, Montana Conservation Voters and others joined the suit on the side of the state agency. A state judge dismissed the case in 2020, but on appeal reestablished the possibility that Baker and Hecla could be subject to the law.
DEQ filed to dismiss its own case on Wednesday.
“At this time, it seems highly unlikely the case would result in reimbursement,” Dorrington said. “In choosing to dismiss this case, I want Montanans to know that DEQ is not stepping away from continuing to seek reimbursement of these costs and we are not backing down from our commitment to holding bad actors accountable for their actions.”