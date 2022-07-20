DEQ penalizes mining company for alleged illegal exploration

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality in early July issued a $516,567 penalty against Luke Ployhar and Owen Voigt and their mining companies for alleged illegal exploration at the Zortman-Landusky Reclamation Area, located in the Little Rocky Mountains south of the Fort Belknap Reservation.

According to a news release, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality described the alleged activity as a “violation of major gravity that has compromised reclamation work at the site and represents a risk of acid rock drainage.” Agency officials said satellite imaging revealed that the alleged exploration activity occurred before Sept. 20, 2021.

In a victory for tribes and conservation groups, the DEQ also ordered Ployhar and Voigt and their companies to halt exploration and mining activities until an appropriate permit has been issued, a reclamation bond has been filed and the penalty has been paid, according to a news release.

What’s the backstory?

The defunct Zortman-Landusky mine was the site of a former cyanide heap leach gold mine, called Pegasus Gold.

Pegasus went bankrupt and abandoned the area in 1999, prompting the DEQ and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to take over reclamation and water treatment at the site. In 2004, the site was placed under the federal Superfund authority due to the public health risk and environmental impacts of acid mine drainage.

An estimated $80 million to $85 million in state and federal funds have been spent on reclamation to date.

Zortman-Landusky was a gold mine, which often contain sulfides in the rock. When sulfides are dug up and exposed to air and water, they react to form sulfuric acid. When the acid interacts with other metals in surrounding rock, the combination is referred to as acid rock drainage, or acid mine drainage.

The Fort Belknap Reservation is located downstream of the mine, and for people who live there, the acid drainage presents harmful public health and safety risks.

The acid drainage has also caused contamination of surface and groundwater in the area, which includes lands and waters of the Fort Belknap Indian Community.

Jeffrey Stiffarm, president of the Fort Belknap Indian Community said in a statement that the Aaniiih and Nakoda Tribes are thankful for the DEQ's penalty.

“We will continue to protect our precious water and sacred sites in this area of the reservation,” he said.

What just happened?

In this most recent announcement, the DEQ penalized Ployhar and Voigt for alleged illegal mining exploration at the reclamation site.

Ployhar has denied exploration mining.

Exploration mining is work done by miners to determine whether there are sufficient minerals in a given area to support mining operations. It generally involves excavating trenches and sending rock to a lab to determine the quality of valuable minerals in the area.

Bonnie Gestring is the northwest program director at Earthworks, a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to protecting communities against adverse impacts of mineral and energy development. She said a lot of work goes into reclaiming a mining site, which can be aggravated by alleged exploration mining.

“In reclamation, you work to isolate the mine waste, cover it with topsoil, revegetate, among other things,” she said. “So this is not a place where you want alleged illegal mining exploration to occur because it’s critical that all this work – the investment and the efforts to improve water quality and public safety – is essential.”

Since 2020, Ployhar and Voigt have applied three times for an exploration license in the area. DEQ approved their first application in Feb. 2021, but Ployhar and Voigt failed to post the required reclamation bond. Reclamation bonds offer a financial guarantee that land being disturbed for mining will be returned to its original condition or an acceptable condition agreed upon by a government agency and the operator.

Ployhar and Voigt applied again in March 2021 but withdrew the application in November. Their third application, submitted in July 2021, is pending. When the DEQ determined in 2022 that an Environmental Impact Statement was needed to analyze the potential impacts to areas of tribal cultural significance, Ployhar and Voigt appealed the decision to the Board of Environmental Review.

“Each day that the sites remain unreclaimed is another day that infiltration impacts and acid rock drainage are heightened,” the DEQ said in a statement.