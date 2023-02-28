The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking projects related to mitigating emerging contaminants, such as PFAS and manganese, in public water supplies.

Emerging contaminants are chemicals or materials that have been found to have a health or environmental risk and do not have published health standards. A contaminant may be emerging due to the discovery of a new source or pathway to humans or when new human health effects are found.

Emerging contaminants can be found in source waters, pharmaceuticals, fragrances, fire retardants, detergents, insecticides and industrial chemicals. For a complete list of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Contaminant Candidate List, visit epa.gov/ccl.

The state of Montana could receive up to $7.5 million in funding from the EPA for emerging contaminants.

Funding for projects is available through loan forgiveness. In order to receive the funding, DEQ must have a list of projects that relate to emerging contaminants in public water supplies. Projects can include:

Costs associated with the construction of a new treatment facility or upgrade to an existing treatment facility that addresses emerging contaminants.

Development of a new source (i.e., new/replacement well or intake for a public water system) that addresses an emerging contaminant issue.

Consolidation with another water system that does not have emerging contaminants present or has removal capability.

Costs for planning and design and associated pre-project costs.

Infrastructure related to pilot testing for treatment alternatives.

Creation of a new community water system to address unsafe drinking water provided by individual wells or surface water sources.

This funding opportunity applies to all community public water systems such as cities, towns, subdivisions and trailer parks — as well as schools and businesses that serve the same 25 people for at least six months.

Applying for funding is not a requirement. If public water supplies would like to apply for project funding, they must submit a project form by April 21, 2023. The project scope and costs can be conservative estimates and do not lock a water system into a particular scope or timeframe.

For more information and to submit a project form, visit deq.mt.gov/water/programs.