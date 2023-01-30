 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEQ seeks comments on motor vehicle wrecking facility

Modern Recycling

This map locates the proposed motor vehicle wrecking facility. 

Modern Recycling, a Victor motor vehicle salvage company, is proposing to expand into Missoula with a new facility near the Missoula International Airport. The Missoula County Commissioners approved the proposal in early January, and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is now seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment for the business. The public comment period lasts until Feb. 28.

The facility, if approved, would be licensed to buy, sell or deal in four or more vehicles per year to wreck or dismantle vehicles, deal in secondhand junk vehicles and purchase wrecked vehicles from insurance companies. According to DEQ, these facilities provide a commercial source of automotive parts at a cost savings to the consumer and recycle the metals in portions of vehicles not sold as parts. Reuse and recycling of vehicle parts helps to conserve energy and natural resources.  

Comments can be submitted electronically or by mail. To view the draft EA or learn more about how to submit comments, visit the DEQ website at: https://deq.mt.gov/public/publiccomment.

