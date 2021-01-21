DeSmet changes mascot to honor neighboring smokejumpers

“When I got the call from the school it was really humbling and flattering that they chose us as a mascot," said Dan Cottrell, the training foreman at the Missoula Smokejumper Base. "We were proud and we were excited and just really thrilled that they, you know, thought of us and gave us that opportunity.”

Cottrell has been a smokejumper since 2001, and a wildland firefighter for five years before that, but his roots are in teaching. In the '90s he taught middle school in the suburbs of Chicago, until firefighting drew him to Montana. Now he has two sons, a 10-year-old and an 8-year-old, giving him an even stronger connection to the schools and youth of Missoula.

Cottrell said the smokejumpers have been invited to have lunch with the DeSmet students and to visit classrooms once pandemic concerns have calmed down, and he’s excited by the prospect. In the past, young smokejumper trainees entering his program told him they were inspired by a tour of the base when they were a kid and it led them to seek a career in smokejumping. He hopes by connecting with the girls and boys of DeSmet that maybe he’ll be training a few of them one day.