 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

DeSmet Interchange construction to resume in June

  • 0

Montana Department of Transportation crews plan to wrap up construction on the DeSmet Interchange Project this summer, with roadwork expected to last from June through July.

The upcoming construction will include crack sealing, chip sealing, and final line painting between I-90 and the base of Evaro Hill on U.S. Highway 93. Crews also plan on completing pavement preservation work between I-90 and Frenchtown Frontage Road. MDT expects delays will occur.

A press release explained MDT performs pavement preservation work to keep roads in top condition, which saves money, time and resources on fixes.  

Riverside Contracting will carry out the road construction.

“Drivers will experience only a short window of roadwork this year,” Riverside Contracting stated in a press release. “We will do our best to keep delays minimal and drivers on their way.”

Previously, crews widened the road from Frenchtown Frontage Road to the chain up area at the base of Evaro Hill, adding center turn lane and left turn lane additions. 

People are also reading…

“The North of DeSmet project will be wrapped up this year,” John Schmidt, district construction engineer with MDT, said in a press release. “…Riverside Contracting will be working diligently to ensure a timely finish to the project. We appreciate everyone’s patience.” 

Those interested in receiving weekly construction email updates on the North of DeSmet Interchange project are advised to contact Becca MacLean at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com

To sign up for text updates, text DESMET to 41411. Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency may vary. Text STOP to cancel. Texting alerts are not managed by MDT and may have different privacy and security policies. For more information, visit https://smstc.us/t41411/.

For more information on the project, visit http://bit.ly/DeSmet

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school;' Florida man arrested after posting guns to social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News