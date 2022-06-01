DeSmet Interchange construction to resume in June

Montana Department of Transportation crews plan to wrap up construction on the DeSmet Interchange Project this summer, with roadwork expected to last from June through July.

The upcoming construction will include crack sealing, chip sealing, and final line painting between I-90 and the base of Evaro Hill on U.S. Highway 93. Crews also plan on completing pavement preservation work between I-90 and Frenchtown Frontage Road. MDT expects delays will occur.

A press release explained MDT performs pavement preservation work to keep roads in top condition, which saves money, time and resources on fixes.

Riverside Contracting will carry out the road construction.

“Drivers will experience only a short window of roadwork this year,” Riverside Contracting stated in a press release. “We will do our best to keep delays minimal and drivers on their way.”

Previously, crews widened the road from Frenchtown Frontage Road to the chain up area at the base of Evaro Hill, adding center turn lane and left turn lane additions.

“The North of DeSmet project will be wrapped up this year,” John Schmidt, district construction engineer with MDT, said in a press release. “…Riverside Contracting will be working diligently to ensure a timely finish to the project. We appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Those interested in receiving weekly construction email updates on the North of DeSmet Interchange project are advised to contact Becca MacLean at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com.

To sign up for text updates, text DESMET to 41411. Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency may vary. Text STOP to cancel. Texting alerts are not managed by MDT and may have different privacy and security policies. For more information, visit https://smstc.us/t41411/.

For more information on the project, visit http://bit.ly/DeSmet.

