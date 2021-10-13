DeSmet Public School ready to showcase completed renovations to the public

DeSmet is also planning to develop about 50 houses for middle-class families behind the school building.

Throughout the planning process, the district remained committed to its vision of the school serving as a hub for the community. In an effort to achieve that goal, the cafeteria and gym are accessible from the exterior of the building to be used for activities or events without interfering with children or staff.

Additionally, the new classroom spaces used for home economics and choir can also be accessed from the exterior of the building and will be used for adult education courses in the future.

Many of the classrooms impacted by the remodel are used for the middle school. Middle school teacher David Feeley said that the modernized and larger classroom space is noticeable.

“When I went back to my old classroom when we first started (this school year) I felt like I was kind of claustrophobic just because my new classroom is so much bigger,” Feeley said. “When you get all the stuff in those other classrooms it’s kind of cluttered. The bigger kids needed a bigger space.”

The new library sits at the center of the school.