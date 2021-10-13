DeSmet Public School ready to showcase completed renovations to the public

The long-awaited renovations at DeSmet Public School are complete and ready to welcome the next generation of movers and shakers.
The remodel at DeSmet will expand its capacity from 120 students to roughly 225 in anticipation of continued growth in the Missoula valley and combines the older architecture of the building with the modern upgrades for a cohesive finish.
The project began in 2018 when DeSmet superintendent Matt Driessen and school board members began visualizing the future of the school and how it could better serve its community. The team recognized that many communities on the outskirts of Missoula were booming, but their schools were nearing or over capacity.
“Every school is overcrowded, but we weren’t, and as we were looking at it there’s only one direction that the housing is going to have to go, and that’s in our direction,” Driessen said.
The renovations include a new library, cafeteria and several new classroom spaces. Improvements were also made on the building’s exterior with reimagined landscaping and outdoor learning areas.
Voters approved the $6 million bond project in 2019. The district was able to complete the project on time and on budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have actually built all of this and decreased the tax burden on our constituents by 10 mills, which is about a 9% decrease,” Driessen said. “I think that’s pretty dang impressive.”
DeSmet is also planning to develop about 50 houses for middle-class families behind the school building.
Throughout the planning process, the district remained committed to its vision of the school serving as a hub for the community. In an effort to achieve that goal, the cafeteria and gym are accessible from the exterior of the building to be used for activities or events without interfering with children or staff.
Additionally, the new classroom spaces used for home economics and choir can also be accessed from the exterior of the building and will be used for adult education courses in the future.
Many of the classrooms impacted by the remodel are used for the middle school. Middle school teacher David Feeley said that the modernized and larger classroom space is noticeable.
“When I went back to my old classroom when we first started (this school year) I felt like I was kind of claustrophobic just because my new classroom is so much bigger,” Feeley said. “When you get all the stuff in those other classrooms it’s kind of cluttered. The bigger kids needed a bigger space.”
The new library sits at the center of the school.
“One general thought of ours was the most important thing that a school can do is educate the children in the center of any educational facility ... so we set it up to have the library in the center and then built off from that,” Driessen said.
Two streams representing Grant Creek and Butler Creek, marked by dark blue carpet, converge in the library and flow outside into the outdoor learning area.
The renovations to the building were deliberately planned to bring the outdoor beauty of the Missoula valley indoors by adding large windows in the cafeteria, gym and library.
DeSmet Public School is hosting an open house to showcase the completed renovations on Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.