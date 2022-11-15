Despite casino opposition, Mullan restaurant gets city approval

A new multipurpose business that would incorporate a tavern, market, restaurant and casino weathered opposition from two members of the Missoula City Council Monday to secure conditional use approval from the city.

The enterprise, known as Cru, will be located on the southeast corner of a larger development called Mullan Crossing, at the intersection of Clark Fork Lane and Mullan Road.

The development team behind Cru includes Press Box sports bar owners John Sargent and James Jones, along with two other Missoulians.

Between the different facets of the business, Cru will offer fine dining, beer, wine and spirits, as well as take-and-bake foods.

The casino element of the development, however, generated controversy among council members Monday night.

"Running for council," Ward 3 Councilmember Daniel Carlino said, "I tried to do my best to run on a platform of trying to alleviate poverty. And I just don't think adding more casinos will help with that goal of alleviating poverty, so I do not intend to support this."

Ward 6 Councilmember Kristen Jordan backed up her colleague Carlino.

"This is a decision we could make to create a neighborhood that we want that doesn't encourage gambling, that doesn't encourage addiction, that doesn't encourage something that we don't want to have in our neighborhoods," she said.

But others on council explained state law ties liquor licenses to gambling licenses, making it cost-prohibitive to exclude the gambling component.

"It's an imperfect system and I don't disagree with the problems that Councilman Carlino is pointing out," pointed out Ward 4 Councilmember Mike Nugent. "But I would say that at the City of Missoula level we aren't going to solve those unless the state changes its laws because of the artificially high cost of those licenses."

This argument frustrated Carlino and Jordan.

"I think this is where we actually take the time and say we can actually make decisions that the state is not giving us a perfect angle to choose from," Jordan contended. "I think this is an opportunity for us to actually keep decision-making local and to pick the kind of neighborhoods we want regardless of the sideboards that the state's putting on us."

Ultimately, support for the development won the day.

"I think we're losing a lot of potential benefit to the neighborhood by just focusing on the casino portion of this development," said Ward 1 Representative Heidi West.

Noting that she does not support gambling, Ward 3 Councilwoman Gwen Jones said, "I will be supporting this tonight and think it's going to be a great addition to the neighborhood and look forward to it opening."

Jordan and Carlino voted against conditional use approval, while nine other councilmembers voted for it. Ward 5 Councilperson Stacie Anderson was absent.