Despite coup, Missoulians rally for Myanmar schools

Retired University of Montana professor and journalist Clem Work was part of the first Montana-Myanmar connections when he helped bring a group of reporters from the country for a tour of Montana in 2011. That evolved into the Southeast Asia Leadership Initiative with support from the Mansfield Center at UM. It also drew the attention of Missoula’s Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, whose members chose to focus their support on education programs for women and rural residents of the country in 2013.

In 2015, 16 Montanans including Work and Kathy Swannack of Missoula went to assist teachers and lead classes in English as a second language in remote schools privately operated by Buddhist monasteries. Since then, they’ve been sending money, resources and occasionally going again to keep up the momentum.

That included mentoring and supporting five young women who just completed the rigorous national test allowing them to become teachers themselves.

“We were there when Aung San Suu Kyi was elected,” Swannack recalled. “It was an amazing experience to see all that hope and elation, when everyone thought things were going to change for the better. Seeing the coup just breaks your heart.”