Despite coup, Missoulians rally for Myanmar schools

Trying to raise money to build rural schools in Myanmar might seem a misplaced priority when the faraway nation has plunged into a military coup.
On the other hand, that might be the most practical and effective thing a Missoulian could do to push useful change in a troubled world.
“Education will really help people stand up for themselves and bring their country a brighter future,” said ChoCho Lwin, who grew up in Burma and immigrated to Missoula in 2006.
“Many of the people being arrested today were leaders in the educational programs," Lwin said. "For the past five years, these people have been getting a lot of educational support from the international community. It’s motivated people to stand up for their rights.”
Lwin is a co-founder of the international Studer Trust, a non-governmental organization based in Hong Kong that supports education programs. To date, it has helped build 88 schools in rural Myanmar.
Myanmar has roiled international news since its generals overthrew and imprisoned much of the elected civilian government on Feb. 1, including Nobel Peace Prize-winning parliamentary leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But the country formerly known as Burma has been in Missoula news for the past decade, when a series of journalistic, academic and social connections started forming.
Retired University of Montana professor and journalist Clem Work was part of the first Montana-Myanmar connections when he helped bring a group of reporters from the country for a tour of Montana in 2011. That evolved into the Southeast Asia Leadership Initiative with support from the Mansfield Center at UM. It also drew the attention of Missoula’s Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, whose members chose to focus their support on education programs for women and rural residents of the country in 2013.
In 2015, 16 Montanans including Work and Kathy Swannack of Missoula went to assist teachers and lead classes in English as a second language in remote schools privately operated by Buddhist monasteries. Since then, they’ve been sending money, resources and occasionally going again to keep up the momentum.
That included mentoring and supporting five young women who just completed the rigorous national test allowing them to become teachers themselves.
“We were there when Aung San Suu Kyi was elected,” Swannack recalled. “It was an amazing experience to see all that hope and elation, when everyone thought things were going to change for the better. Seeing the coup just breaks your heart.”
Myanmar’s political situation defies simple descriptions. It has been under mostly military rule since World War II. Suu Kyi was an opposition leader who spent 15 years in prison or house arrest between 1989 and 2010. She was elected leader of Myanmar’s parliament in 2015, but soon came under international criticism for defending military persecution of the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority. The military has also had long-running conflicts with several other of Myanmar’s more than 40 ethnic groups, resulting in thousands of deaths and casualties.
Myanmar borders India, China, Laos and Thailand with an extensive coastline on the Bay of Bengal. Nagaland, a province in the north where Work and other Missoulians spent time, includes the southern tip of the Himalaya Mountain Range. At 261,000 square miles, it’s about the size of Texas. But with 56.6 million people, it has nearly twice Texas’ population.
Work said seeing the country’s people going through such pain at first made him angry and disappointed, then encouraged by the displays of resistance, but then outraged by the military Tatmadaw’s brutal repression of protests.
“You wonder: What the hell can I do about it?” Work said. “Well, let’s help Studer Trust build a school.”
By “build a school,” Work doesn’t refer to a multi-story edifice like Hellgate High School. In Myanmar’s rural jungles, simply building a storm-resistant roof with containers to keep supplies is a major accomplishment. Materials like concrete, roofing sheets and posts have to be floated up 700 miles of river, then trucked over dozens of switchback roads to monasteries far from government oversight. Teachers there earn about $40 a month from private donations, compared to the government-paid staff that typically earns about $100 a month plus a few benefits.
The current Missoula-based effort aims to build four new shed school structures in places far from government oversight or oppression. That will cost about $20,000. To date, the program room2learn has raised about $13,600. A $10 donation pays for five windows. $100 covers a truckload of building sand.