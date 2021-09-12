Despite COVID and conflict, Kashmiris keep food coming

Frantic calls from doctors who’d been his customers during the startup’s brief opening forced Dar to take a leap he was not sure would help his business. He started giving away food free of cost.

But he realized if he did all of this from his own pocket, he would not be able to help many in need. Because he wasn’t a registered trust or a foundation in 2020 (but is now), he couldn’t ask for donations.

Instead, his former customers and all those whom he had helped, jumped in to sponsor meals. At the peak of COVID here in May-June 2021, he collected 1.7 million rupees ($23,000). Each day, Tiffin Aaw distributed food kits to between 500 and 850 people. Its kitchen employs 16 people, many college professionals who work part-time because they are blocked from their regular jobs.

“No matter the crisis, food is always what we need as humans,” said Dar, 30. “But it can’t be mere sustenance, or something that just fills your stomach. My food is clean, healthy, preservative- or color-free, filling and tasty.”

Rice is the staple diet here, and an average person in Kashmir consumes 400 grams (about 2 cups) of rice every day. So all Tiffin Aaw’s meals have rice. They also have most of the traditional foods consumed in a normal Kashmiri household: sun-dried vegetables, collard greens and meat.