Despite pandemic hardship, MTPR raises 94% of spring goal

Montana Public Radio’s spring fundraiser may have gotten delayed by the coronavirus, but the pandemic didn’t stop listeners from opening their pocketbooks to support the local news, arts and entertainment station.

With the fundraiser delayed two months, the six-day on-air fundraiser ended Monday morning netting $613,156 — 94% of the station’s goal.

“We are humbled by the support of our MTPR listeners,” said Ray Ekness, director of the University of Montana Broadcast Media Center, in a news release. “They have truly made MTPR what it is today with outstanding news, music, information and children’s programming.”

The station has found some creative ways over the years to encourage listeners to send some funds, including the popular “Pet Wars,” which pits cat owners and dog owners against each other, with a donation adding a tally to which pet type is better. Dogs pulled it out again this year, with 645 donor-points to the cats’ 412. Chickens, buzzards, turkeys and owls also picked up a few votes this year, according to the station.

The station relies on listeners to fund 75% of its operations, or about $2 million, every year.