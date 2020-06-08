Despite pandemic hardship, MTPR raises 94% of spring goal

Montana Public Radio’s spring fundraiser may have gotten delayed by the coronavirus, but the pandemic didn’t stop listeners from opening their pocketbooks to support the local news, arts and entertainment station.
With the fundraiser delayed two months, the six-day on-air fundraiser ended Monday morning netting $613,156 — 94% of the station’s goal.
“We are humbled by the support of our MTPR listeners,” said Ray Ekness, director of the University of Montana Broadcast Media Center, in a news release. “They have truly made MTPR what it is today with outstanding news, music, information and children’s programming.”
The station has found some creative ways over the years to encourage listeners to send some funds, including the popular “Pet Wars,” which pits cat owners and dog owners against each other, with a donation adding a tally to which pet type is better. Dogs pulled it out again this year, with 645 donor-points to the cats’ 412. Chickens, buzzards, turkeys and owls also picked up a few votes this year, according to the station.
The station relies on listeners to fund 75% of its operations, or about $2 million, every year.
“We are so thankful to our dedicated listeners who pledged their financial support to MTPR,” Anne Hosler, MTPR’s membership director, said in the release. “We are powered by them and will continue to produce great radio for them.”
Hosler said the decision to postpone the pledge allowed the station to provide uninterrupted coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic as it began to spread across the nation, eventually killing more than 110,000 Americans. The station added a handful of National Public Radio newscasts to the usual programming schedule to help keep Montanans informed of the rapidly developing story.
The station won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award this year for MTPR News Director Corin Cates-Carney's investigation of lobbyist spending in the state's 2019 legislative session.
The station's podcast "Richest Hill," which explores the past, present and future of Butte's mines and toxic waste clean-up efforts, also won the Associated Press's Best Documentary award. The Butte podcast even gained a glowing write-up in the New Yorker magazine.
While pledge drives typically bring scores of volunteers to the station to work the phone bank, the phones were manned only by staffers kept six feet apart.
