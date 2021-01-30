Despite pandemic, parks draw record visits

Although Glacier’s overall 2020 visitation was just over half its 2019 total at 1.7 million, it has a lot of asterisks in the statistics. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a complete park closure in April and May, resulting in zero visits for those months. And the Blackfeet Indian Reservation imposed COVID safety restrictions on the park’s east side that closed public access to five major entrances.

Nevertheless, Glacier’s October entries came in at 125,544, compared with 2019’s 78,408. November was 50 percent better than 2019, while December was double the previous year at 28,196.

Yellowstone National Park, which was closed for more than a month last spring, had 3.8 million people in 2020, down 5% from 2019, according to National Park Service figures released on Thursday.

Visitation for the months of September and October were the busiest on record. October saw more than 359,000 visitors and September recorded more than 837,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The increase in tourism came despite numerous facility closures and restrictions in the park that limited the number of places to stay, eat and learn more about the region. Yellowstone also banned bus traffic, which has conveyed numerous foreign tourists to the park, especially from China.