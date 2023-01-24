 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Details emerge in fatal Highway 93 collision

A woman from Missoula was killed in a Highway 93 crash on Sunday evening, and two men were injured.

At about 7:46 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee was driving north on Highway 93 at mile marker 87, just outside of Lolo. The Jeep hit a patch of ice that sent it traveling into oncoming, southbound traffic, Montana Highway Patrol Communications Supervisor Autumn Powers said. It struck a southbound car, a Dodge Ram truck, head-on.

See what weather is in store for the Missoula area this week! (Video courtesy of Missoula NWS)

The female passenger in the Cherokee was dead when law enforcement arrived, Powers said. It's unknown whether she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Cherokee and the driver of the Ram truck were transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Speed and alcohol were not listed as suspected factors in the collision, but road conditions were, Powers said.

According to the National Weather Service Missoula, the Lolo area got scattered snow showers on Sunday evening and roads conditions were poor.

