Details emerge in Martin City shooting, suspect scheduled to appear in court

A man is being held on a $750,000 bail following accusations that he shot and killed a woman in Martin City and seriously wounded a second person.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a shooting at the Southfork Saloon in Martin City. Deputies were told two people were shot, and the suspect left the scene.

A woman, identified as Whisper Sellars, was shot in the chest. Bystanders tried to preform CPR on her, but she died at the scene. A man she was with sustained gunshot wounds to his arm and chest, Flathead County charging documents state. He was transported to Logan Health Hospital in Kalispell.

Witnesses told law enforcement the incident started when the suspect, Del O. Crawford, 40, saw people trying to start a golf cart outside the bar. The situation escalated, and Crawford and the victims argued and got into a physical altercation. Witnesses said Crawford eventually fired his gun, charging documents state.

After collecting witness statements, sheriff’s deputies called Crawford. He said he was up the road and shot in self-defense, charging documents state. Deputies gave Crawford directives to put down any firearms he had. Law enforcement located him on South Fork Road and arrested him.

Crawford refused to tell a corporal where a firearm was and said it was located somewhere deputies wouldn't find it, charging documents state.

Crawford is facing three felony charges: deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Flathead County Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Loved ones of the victims started a GoFundMe page called "Crosswhite Family Support" to help the family.