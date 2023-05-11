A man is in jail following allegations that he ran from Missoula police on Wednesday after officers responded to reports of a woman screaming in the Westside neighborhood.

Just after 12:30 p.m., dispatch got calls from concerned residents reporting a disturbance on the 700 block of Shakespeare Street. When police arrived, a man, identified by law enforcement as David R. Winterburn, 60, ran from the scene, according to Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett.

A perimeter was established and a K-9 dog was brought in to track down the suspect. Winterburn allegedly fled the house on foot but was eventually arrested around 2 p.m.

The survivor, a woman, was interviewed at a safe location by police.

Several charges were recommended by Missoula police to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, including strangulation of a partner or family member, attempted aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest and a second partner or family member assault charge, Bennett said.

More details will become available when charging documents are released. Winterburn is expected to make a court appearance on Friday.