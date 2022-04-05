Details emerge in Monday shots-fired altercation in Missoula

A suspect is in custody following a nine-hour standoff with Missoula police Monday morning, where charging documents say he fired a shot and threw pottery pieces at officers.

David A. Guinard, 52, is charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment.

Monday morning around 5 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing several gunshots at a house at the 700 block of Howell Street. Officers arrived at 5:22 a.m.

A previous call at the same residence had come in the evening prior. A neighbor told law enforcement they heard a man yelling loudly and threatening to shoot someone. The caller didn't know if he lived at the house, but it was relayed he was pointing "a black case of some kind," according to Missoula County charging documents.

Police tried to contact Guinard, but he was uncooperative and experiencing mental health issues, charging documents read.

When officers arrived on scene, Guinard fired a single shot in an unknown direction before returning to the house's unattached garage where he started yelling and ignoring officer commands to exit the structure. He eventually did come outside and threw objects, believed to be pottery pieces, at officers, according to charging documents.

Guinard exited the garage several times but didn't comply with arrest commands. SWAT and negotiators arrived on scene to assist. Guinard was eventually taken into custody around 2 p.m.

Records show he has previous assault convictions in Montana and is on pre-trial supervision for an open case of assault against a peace officer out of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. Guinard has access to several rifles, shotguns and pistols at the Howell Street residence he was staying at. State prosecution requested a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

He has not appeared in court yet.

