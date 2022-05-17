Details emerge in Polson homicide case, suspect charged

A Polson man faces a murder charge after a domestic violence incident ended in woman’s body being found in the Hell Roaring Canyon area last week.

Tyler L. Uhrich, 20, is charged with two felonies: deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment.

The victim, Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, was identified by the Lake County Sheriff's Office as the deceased. She leaves behind several loved ones, including a young daughter, in the Polson and Ronan areas.

Her family started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral: gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-rozlyn-bluemel.

Extra funds will support Bluemel's daughter.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call on the evening of May 10. The call came from an acquaintance of Bluemel and Uhrich's.

This witness had previous knowledge of Uhrich attacking Bluemel, charging documents filed in Lake County stated.

That evening, the witness said Uhrich had followed her in his car up Hell Roaring Road and asked her where Bluemel was. She declined to give him any information.

Uhrich eventually found Bluemel in a truck with a second witness. He started banging on the passenger window, demanding they get out and yelling at Bluemel.

Bluemel and the second witness started to drive away. Uhrich jumped into the bed of the truck and started beating on the roof. He then jumped out and is suspected of firing multiple gunshots, charging documents said.

Bluemel then got out of the truck. The second witness started driving away and said the last thing he saw was Uhrich and Bluemel heading back up the road toward Uhrich’s vehicle.

As the witness drove away, he reported hearing three more shots fired.

The first witness then started driving toward Bluemel and Uhrich when she heard the gunfire. She saw Bluemel lying on the ground on her back, facing the defendant while he stood over her.

The first witness' approach caused Uhrich to turn his attention away from Bluemel, who started running into the woods to escape.

Uhrich pursued Bluemel. A short time later the first witness saw him re-emerge from the wilderness without Bluemel and walk back to his car up the road. The first witness called 911.

When law enforcement arrived, neither Bluemel nor Uhrich were located. They did find Uhrich’s car, which was still running with its headlights on. They found a 2-year-old child who was cold and crying, charging documents said.

The child was shared by Uhrich and Bluemel.

Authorities also found a shotgun in the trunk and two loaded 9 mm Sig Sauer magazines. Several shell casings near where Bluemel had gotten out of the second witness' pickup were located, too.

Bluemel was found dead in a heavily wooded area near the initial incident the following afternoon, on May 11. It appeared she was shot in the back of the head, according to charging documents. Law enforcement found a bullet buried in dirt close to her body.

Two days later, on Friday evening around 6 p.m., Uhrich was found and arrested in the Pablo area.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.