Details emerge in sex bias lawsuit against University of Montana

Kimberly Dudik also wasn’t shocked to hear about the lawsuit based on the hurdles women in Montana experience when pursuing careers. She is a Missoula-based lawyer with Dudik & Associates, a firm that specializes in protecting citizen’s rights and advocating for policy reform.

Women in Montana are paid 73.2 cents for every dollar a man makes, Dudik said. She also noted that many women face an uphill battle when it comes to networking and making headway in their jobs.

“I wasn’t really surprised that there may be issues at UM and if there are issues ... I’m glad to see that women are empowered enough to take a stand against what they see as institutional problems that are based in outdated gender norms,” Dudik said.

Dudik is also an alumna of the university who graduated with her law degree in 2003. Bodnar was not yet the president when Dudik was enrolled.

While in school, she never experienced discrimination, but she did have an experience where a professor taught “something that some of us felt was a little bit of furthering the rape culture and how women are objectified,” she said.

Once it was brought to the professor’s attention, he “quickly remedied the situation and apologized,” she said.